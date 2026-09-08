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Breece Hall 'Trending Towards Playing' in Jets' Opener vs. Titans

Rookies Kenyon Sadiq & D'Angelo Ponds Participated in Drills During Open Period

Sep 08, 2026 at 03:12 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

New York Jets 2026 Practice on September 7, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

9/8 Practice Notes

RB Breece Hall participated in drills early in practice on Tuesday and HC Aaron Glenn said the team's bell cow is "trending towards playing" in Week 1 against the Titans. …  Two rookies – TE Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) and CB D'Angelo Ponds (calf strain) participated in individual drills during the portion of practice the media viewed. … Edge Joseph Ossai (foot) is week-to-week and did not practice Tuesday.   … Rookie QB Cade Klubnik won the backup quarterback job in training camp and will serve as QB2 behind Geno Smith Sunday in Nashville. "We'll have a number of periods in practice we call opportunity periods and he will be a huge part of that," Glenn said. "It can be 10-12 plays with some of the younger guys that probably don't get as many reps in practice just a chance to get the reps at that point. It'll be highly competitive, so those are ways that he will continue to develop and it'll also be to evaluate him in that aspect." … The Jets will have an off day Wednesday before returning to practice Thursday. "I want to make sure after that bonus day, man we go into the concepts that we talked about from yesterday," Glenn said. "So, we want to really dive deep into that today and then have the off day on Wednesday. Then go into our third down, so now we're back on track when it comes to how we want to operate on a weekly basis."

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