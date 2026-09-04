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What Are Your Thoughts On The Jets' Initial 53-Man Roster?

Sep 04, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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NYJ Editorial Staff
Q Series

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.

Today's question: What are your thoughts on the Jets' Initial 53-Man Roster?

EA: The Jets executed their offseason strategy to a T. At the NFL Combine in February, GM Darren Mougey told us: "I'm excited about the opportunity to add some veteran players to this team. We've got one of the younger rosters in the NFL right now, so I really believe we are going to be able to add some good veteran players in this free agency class that can inject some veteran experience & leadership onto this young team." Last season, the Jets led the league in snaps by rookies and second-year players.  They'll enter Week 1 with seven players who are 30-plus years and four of the grizzled vets -- LB Demario Davis (37), QB Geno Smith (35), DL David Onyemata (33) and Tim Patrick (32) -- are newcomers. S Minkah Fitzpatrick will turn 30 in November. Davis, Smith, Fitzpatrick and Harrison Phillips (30) are four of the Jets' six captains.  Phillips, who was acquired last August, raved about the connectivity of the team in addition to the camaraderie and cohesiveness.  Fitzpatrick talked about the clear expectations set by HC Aaron Glenn and the standard. Davis is one of the best leaders in the entire league and Smith has impressed teammates and coaches with his "laser-like focus," work ethic and competitive zeal.  This roster is undeniably young and talented but it's also much more equipped to handle the highs and lows of an NFL season.

AV: I didn't think there were too many surprises during Sunday's cutdown day when the Jets trimmed their roster to reach the regular-season limit. Training camp battles were fun to watch especially at the safety and cornerback positions. Andre Cisco and Dane Belton both flashed, so heading into the regular season it will be interesting to see where they land on the depth chart and how HC Aaron Glenn rotates them in action. On offense, I liked the trade GM Darren Mougey made to acquire OL Jordan Meredith from Las Vegas to give the unit some more depth. There's a connection there with him, QB Geno Smith and LG Dylan Parham from their time as Raiders. Meredith, who started 11 games at center last season, suited up in 45 contests from 2022-25 and made 19 starts the past two seasons. The Jets were able to sign a majority of players who spent the summer in green & white to the practice squad, which is a help since they already have an understanding of the playbook. As transactions continue, the one decision that looms is who will be the starting kicker in Week 1. Right now, Blake Grupe is on the active roster and Jason Sanders is on the practice squad, but Glenn said the competition is ongoing.

2026 Jets 53-Man Roster in Photos

See photos of the 2026 Jets 53-man roster.

53 Man thumb
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RB Braelon Allen - 0
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RB Braelon Allen - 0

CB Azareye'h Thomas - 1
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CB Azareye'h Thomas - 1

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 2
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CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 2

RB Kene Nwangwu - 3
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RB Kene Nwangwu - 3

K Blake Grupe - 4
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K Blake Grupe - 4

WR Garrett Wilson - 5
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WR Garrett Wilson - 5

S Dane Belton - 6
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S Dane Belton - 6

QB Geno Smith - 7
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QB Geno Smith - 7

S Andre Cisco - 8
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S Andre Cisco - 8

Edge Will McDonald IV - 9
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Edge Will McDonald IV - 9

QB Cade Klubnik - 10
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QB Cade Klubnik - 10

P Austin McNamara - 14
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P Austin McNamara - 14

WR Adonai Mitchell - 15
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WR Adonai Mitchell - 15

TE Kenyon Sadiq - 16
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TE Kenyon Sadiq - 16

WR Tim Patrick - 17
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WR Tim Patrick - 17

WR Isaiah Williams - 18
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WR Isaiah Williams - 18

RB Breece Hall - 20
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RB Breece Hall - 20

CB Brandon Stephens - 21
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CB Brandon Stephens - 21

CB D'Angelo Ponds - 23
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CB D'Angelo Ponds - 23

CB Nahshon Wright - 26
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CB Nahshon Wright - 26

S Malachi Moore - 27
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S Malachi Moore - 27

S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 29
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S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 29

Edge David Bailey - 31
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Edge David Bailey - 31

RB Isaiah Davis - 32
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RB Isaiah Davis - 32

CB Qwan'tez Stiggers - 37
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CB Qwan'tez Stiggers - 37

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball - 41
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LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball - 41

LS Thomas Hennessey - 42
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LS Thomas Hennessey - 42

LB Jamien Sherwood - 44
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LB Jamien Sherwood - 44

Edge Joseph Ossai - 46
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Edge Joseph Ossai - 46

FB Andrew Beck - 47
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FB Andrew Beck - 47

LB Trevin Wallace - 49
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LB Trevin Wallace - 49

LB Kiko Mauigoa - 51
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LB Kiko Mauigoa - 51

Edge Kingsley Enagbare - 52
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Edge Kingsley Enagbare - 52

Edge Braiden McGregor - 55
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Edge Braiden McGregor - 55

LB Demario Davis - 56
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LB Demario Davis - 56

OL Max Mitchell - 61
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OL Max Mitchell - 61

OL Dylan Parham - 64
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OL Dylan Parham - 64

OL Joe Tippmann - 66
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OL Joe Tippmann - 66

OL Jordan Meredith - 67
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OL Jordan Meredith - 67

OL Armand Membou - 70
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OL Armand Membou - 70

C Josh Myers - 71
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C Josh Myers - 71

OL Olu Fashanu - 74
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OL Olu Fashanu - 74

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - 79
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OL Chukwuma Okorafor - 79

WR Arian Smith - 82
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WR Arian Smith - 82

WR Omar Cooper Jr. - 83
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WR Omar Cooper Jr. - 83

TE Mason Taylor - 85
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TE Mason Taylor - 85

TE Jelani Woods - 86
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TE Jelani Woods - 86

TE Jeremy Ruckert - 89
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TE Jeremy Ruckert - 89

DL Jowon Briggs - 91
50 / 54

DL Jowon Briggs - 91

DL David Onyemata - 93
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DL David Onyemata - 93

DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - 95
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DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - 95

DL Harrison Phillips - 97
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DL Harrison Phillips - 97

DL T'Vondre Sweat - 99
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DL T'Vondre Sweat - 99

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JB: A little more than a week out from the regular-season opener at Tennessee, the Jets' 53-man roster, for the most part, is set. It's an interesting mix of incoming veterans  -- QB Geno Smith, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, LB Demario Davis, S Dane Belton and others -- plus some younger homegrown vets -- WR Garrett Wilson, LB Jamien Sherwood, RB Breece Hall, TE Jeremy Ruckert, RG Joe Tippmann and others. Then there's the promising crop of 2026 draft picks, led by edge David Bailey, TE Kenyon Sadiq, WR Omar Cooper Jr., CB D'Angelo Ponds and DT Darrell Jackson Jr. Through OTAs, minicamp and training camp, the group has coalesced around the message of HC Aaron Glenn. Among these many different personalities, talents and ages, what's become clear to DT Harrison Phillips, in his second season with the Green & White, is that the Jets are "a lot more of a connected team." With all 32 NFL teams still in the starting blocks, that sounds great, but the challenge is to maintain that cohesion through the next 5 months or so. Phillips added: "I feel like the camaraderie and cohesiveness of position groups and outside of your position group, across lines of scrimmage. I feel like we have a group that really likes each other and really enjoys going to work and being confident in the guy that you're going to battle with. I think it is a hard thing that you try to build through the offseason and through training camp, and sometimes it's an iffy feel, but I feel really confident about that part of it. We're going to stick together through whatever happens."

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