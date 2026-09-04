What Are Your Thoughts On The Jets' Initial 53-Man Roster?

JB: A little more than a week out from the regular-season opener at Tennessee, the Jets' 53-man roster, for the most part, is set. It's an interesting mix of incoming veterans -- QB Geno Smith, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, LB Demario Davis, S Dane Belton and others -- plus some younger homegrown vets -- WR Garrett Wilson, LB Jamien Sherwood, RB Breece Hall, TE Jeremy Ruckert, RG Joe Tippmann and others. Then there's the promising crop of 2026 draft picks, led by edge David Bailey, TE Kenyon Sadiq, WR Omar Cooper Jr., CB D'Angelo Ponds and DT Darrell Jackson Jr. Through OTAs, minicamp and training camp, the group has coalesced around the message of HC Aaron Glenn. Among these many different personalities, talents and ages, what's become clear to DT Harrison Phillips, in his second season with the Green & White, is that the Jets are "a lot more of a connected team." With all 32 NFL teams still in the starting blocks, that sounds great, but the challenge is to maintain that cohesion through the next 5 months or so. Phillips added: "I feel like the camaraderie and cohesiveness of position groups and outside of your position group, across lines of scrimmage. I feel like we have a group that really likes each other and really enjoys going to work and being confident in the guy that you're going to battle with. I think it is a hard thing that you try to build through the offseason and through training camp, and sometimes it's an iffy feel, but I feel really confident about that part of it. We're going to stick together through whatever happens."