Jets Host Top Golf Kickoff Event Raising Money for Jets Foundation and Lupus Research Alliance

"Ninety percent of the people it affects are women and rather your immune system helping protect you, which is why we have it, it works against you and starts attacking different organ systems," Roy said. "We don't know why people get it, we don't have a cure, [but] we have new therapies surrounded in the work that the LRA enabled through our investments."

Johnson has donated nearly $160 million to the LRA through his personal philanthropy, and the Jets' foundation has additionally raised more than $3.6 million during previous events.

"[The New York Jets have] been supporting us for many, many years in different events [and] have contributed to our mission to support our work over the years," Roy said. "It never would be forgotten."

Throughout the afternoon, players put their golf skills to the test, playing with the different sponsors of the organization. A field goal post sat in the middle of the driving range, and everyone competed to win prizes including a signed Jets helmet and game tickets.

"Being a Jet is so much more than just being a football player. It's about being part of a first-class community from the top to the bottom," Davis said. "We often get a chance to do that with our fan base, but to be able to do it with our donors and sponsors, who mean so much to the organization as well, is great."

Davis launched a teed-up ball with a 7 iron through the uprights quite a few times throughout the afternoon.