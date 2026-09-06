After Mini-Break, Jets Dive Into Preparation for the Titans 

The Jets will return to practice on Labor Day with the season-opener vs. the Titans on Sunday in Nashville looming. While HC Aaron Glenn likely enjoyed a few meals his wife, Devaney, over the weekend, the Jets' second-year coach carved out some time for Tennessee.
"I'll get a chance to spend a good amount of quality time with my wife when it comes to going to dinner and things like that," Glenn told reporters Friday. "She knows exactly how I operate in situations like this to where I'm going to make sure I get ahead when it comes to then work when it comes to Tennessee, and then being able to spend the quality time that I know I need to."
The NFL schedule was released on May 14, so Glenn and his staff have known for close to four months that their first opponent was the Titans. Tennessee brought in former Jets HC Robert Saleh as their head coach in January and he'll call defensive plays for the Titans. Saleh hired former Giants HC Brian Daboll to lead an offense quarterbacked by Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The names and systems are known, but there is always an uncertainty entering Week 1.
"I've been looking at it quite a bit," Glenn said. "Obviously, the first game for a number of coaches is always the shaky one because you just don't know exactly what you're going to get. You could look at film of the past of both coaches and start to think, OK, well this is the system, but it's always going to be a wrinkle. If you're good with your major concepts, and I'm just a firm believer that your base concepts should be able to be successful against whatever a team brings out. And that's why I've been saying before, I want to make sure our majors, that there's no gray, in our majors the players know it like the back of their hand."
See photos of the 2026 Jets 53-man roster.
Much like Glenn, veteran DT Harrison Phillips got in some early work on the Titans. The starting Tennessee offensive line includes a pair of newcomers in free agent addition, C Austin Scholottmann, and rookie RG Fernando Carmona, a fifth-round pick from Arkansas.
"I've turned on a couple of their preseason games and watched the way that they've been moving," Phillips said. "And they look super impressive up front and hard to really get a full feel of what they're going to do because some people keep it very vanilla in the preseason. But I've already looked at that a lot. We haven't really dove into it as a full team quite yet, but we know it's coming."
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, RG Joe Tippmann will battle a lot of familiar faces along the Titans DL. Tippmann, a second-round pick of the Jets in 2023 who was named a team captain last week, played two seasons under Saleh and was teammates with several players who now wear light blue.
"I'm excited to see him, see that that defense again, see quite a few of the guys that I used to play with early on in my career: JFM [John Franklin-Myers], I think Solly [Solomon Thomas] is there, Jermaine [Johnson II]," Tippmann said. "So, just excited to compete against those guys again and compete against that Saleh defense that I started off my career going against."
Linebacker Jamien Sherwood, affectionately dubbed the "Florham Park Strangler" by Saleh, played his first three-plus NFL seasons in Saleh's defense.
"It doesn't matter who the competition is or who's on the other side of the ball -- football is football," Sherwood said. "I'm going to be playing against some of the people that I've started with until they were not here anymore. So again, it's just going to be fun to compete against guys that I do know. And again, I know they're such great athletes in my eyes. It's just going to be football -- we're going to put the ball down and play."