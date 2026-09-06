After Mini-Break, Jets Dive Into Preparation for the Titans 

The Jets will return to practice on Labor Day with the season-opener vs. the Titans on Sunday in Nashville looming. While HC Aaron Glenn likely enjoyed a few meals his wife, Devaney, over the weekend, the Jets' second-year coach carved out some time for Tennessee.

"I'll get a chance to spend a good amount of quality time with my wife when it comes to going to dinner and things like that," Glenn told reporters Friday. "She knows exactly how I operate in situations like this to where I'm going to make sure I get ahead when it comes to then work when it comes to Tennessee, and then being able to spend the quality time that I know I need to."

The NFL schedule was released on May 14, so Glenn and his staff have known for close to four months that their first opponent was the Titans. Tennessee brought in former Jets HC Robert Saleh as their head coach in January and he'll call defensive plays for the Titans. Saleh hired former Giants HC Brian Daboll to lead an offense quarterbacked by Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The names and systems are known, but there is always an uncertainty entering Week 1.