Notebook | Jets Second-Year RT Armand Membou: 'I'm A Lot More Acclimated'

By any yardstick, Armand Membou's rookie season with the Jets as he held down the right tackle spot was a solid success.
For the No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Membou played 17 games while taking all but one snap (1,047 total) and was named to the Pro Football Writers of American and ESPN's All-Rookie Team in 2025.
For his second season, beginning on Sunday at Tennessee, on Labor Day Membou said: "I'm a lot more acclimated."
"Going to my second season, I've been through this last year, so I just feel more comfortable," he said. "And then I also just feel better as a team. I feel like we just feel a lot better [about] ourselves right now, and I feel like we feel ready to compete. So, I'm excited to see what we're going to do this Sunday."
It's no secret that most observers see the Jets' offensive line as one of the team's strengths -- whether in providing protection for QB Geno Smith or opening lanes for the run game, led by Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis and others. With Membou on one side and third-year man Olu Fashanu on the other, the Green & White could be set for years to come at the bookends.
Looking back to his first NFL start, against Pittsburgh at MetLife Stadium last September, Membou admitted to a case of the rookie jitters.
"I mean, I'll be real," he said. "Last year, I'm going against T.J. Watt, so the whole week I was kind of distressed thinking about that. But like I said, this year it's my second year in the league, so I'm a little more comfortable. The nerves are a little less than a year ago. I feel like we just have a tighter bond with the offense this year."
In his debut against Watt, Membou did not allow a single pressure in 26 pass-blocking snaps, which were among his other stellar numbers all season.
David Onyemata on Rookie Edge David Bailey
As he prepares for his 11th season in the NFL, and his first outside the NFC South division (7 seasons with New Orleans, 3 with Atlanta), D-lineman David Onyemata has seen a lot of players come and go across his 154 games. After signing with the Jets in free agency, he's now had an up-close look at rookie No. 2 overall draft pick David Bailey.
And he sensed a positive edge to the Jets' blue-chip Edge.
"He's ready to go, he's ready to get dirty outside," Onyemata said. "He's ready to be in the fight, stuff like that. So that's kind of how I want to see it."
During training camp and in his limited time on the field in preseason games, Bailey has been impressive. QB Geno Smith recently remarked that the rookie has "always being in the backfield."
For Onyemata, Bailey has the potential to be an impact player
"His speed and his length, and his mindset, too," Onyemata said. "He's one of them ones -- he's cut from a different fabric, so it's always fun seeing him go out there practice each and every day."
Azareye'h Thomas: Demario Davis Is 'the Spark That We Needed'
Even in his second season with the Jets, CB Azareye'h Thomas knows that when veteran LB Demario Davis talks, people listen.
"He is a spark that we needed," Thomas said. "Honestly, Demario is my guy. We talk every day. He has a word, a little motto of the day every day. We check in on each other, and he checks in on me. He checks in on every one of our teammates. And when you have a guy like that, man, it's just a plus to add to your locker room. So I love Demario."
Davis, who signed in free agency and last week was named one of the team's captains, is back with the Jets for a third go-round and helps to form a veteran backbone to the defense along with DT Harrison Phillips and S Minkah Fitzpatrick.
And what was the motto for the first day of training after the weekend off?
"Really the same," Thomas said. "I think like two weeks ago, he was stressing about relentless effort and relentless execution, and so he said the same thing to us today. And we looked at it, and we said today is not a regular day. It's a day to get better, and I feel like we got some great work here today."
Thomas took many first-team snaps across from veteran Brandon Stephens this summer but makes no assumptions about being the starter against the Titans in Nashville on Sunday. Veteran Nahshon Wright, who led the NFL with 8 total takeaways last season, was slowed by a hip strain but played in the preseason finale against the Giants and has been a full participant at practice.
"I mean when Sunday comes and they call my number to go out there and start, I'm going to go out there and play my style of ball," Thomas said. "And like I saw all summer, y'all saw me out there. Whether who's starting or not, we're going to go out there and we're all going to execute. My comfortability is at an all-time high right now, for sure."