Notebook | Jets Second-Year RT Armand Membou: 'I'm A Lot More Acclimated'

Azareye'h Thomas: Demario Davis Is 'the Spark That We Needed'

Even in his second season with the Jets, CB Azareye'h Thomas knows that when veteran LB Demario Davis talks, people listen.

"He is a spark that we needed," Thomas said. "Honestly, Demario is my guy. We talk every day. He has a word, a little motto of the day every day. We check in on each other, and he checks in on me. He checks in on every one of our teammates. And when you have a guy like that, man, it's just a plus to add to your locker room. So I love Demario."

Davis, who signed in free agency and last week was named one of the team's captains, is back with the Jets for a third go-round and helps to form a veteran backbone to the defense along with DT Harrison Phillips and S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

And what was the motto for the first day of training after the weekend off?

"Really the same," Thomas said. "I think like two weeks ago, he was stressing about relentless effort and relentless execution, and so he said the same thing to us today. And we looked at it, and we said today is not a regular day. It's a day to get better, and I feel like we got some great work here today."

Thomas took many first-team snaps across from veteran Brandon Stephens this summer but makes no assumptions about being the starter against the Titans in Nashville on Sunday. Veteran Nahshon Wright, who led the NFL with 8 total takeaways last season, was slowed by a hip strain but played in the preseason finale against the Giants and has been a full participant at practice.