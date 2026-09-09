Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets at Titans

The Jets open the 2026 season on the road in Tennessee agains the Titans. Below are all of the ways to watch, listen and stream the game.
Pregame Programming
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|11:00 a.m.
|Pregame Central presented by USVI
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
|11:30 a.m.
|Jets Gameday
|WCBS
|12:00 p.m.
|Jets Pre Game
|SNY
Watch the Game on TV
CBS | 1:00 pm (Broadcast Map)
Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (Play-by-Play), Adam Archuletta (Analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (Sideline)
Stream the Game
Paramount+: Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
NFL+: Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.
Listen to the Game
English: New York Metro Area: WAXQ-FM, Q104.3 (iHeart Radio), the Official Jets App and NYJets.com.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Anthony Becht (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca
SiriusXM subcribers can listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 268
Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.
Espanol: Listen to the broadcast in Espanol locally on WBLS 107.5 FM and the Official Jets App.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).
International
NFL Game Pass International: Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2026 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass (subject to blackout restrictions).
Postgame Programming
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|Immediately After the Game
|Jets Post Game
|SNY
|60 Minutes After the Game
|Jets Overtime presented by SiriusXM
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube