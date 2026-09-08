On the Runway: Geno Smith Ready for Long-Awaited Return as Jets' Week 1 Starter

Geno Smith stood in front of three microphones and a handful of reporters Tuesday. It's game week and the locker room was open to the media for the first time. The Jets' Week 1 matchup against the Titans is no longer weeks away, just days.
Smith's shirt was tucked into his shorts, and his hands were folded in front of him. He doesn't fidget with the microphone stand or sway too much --- he stays steady.
"Just focused on executing the game plan, taking care of business and doing what I need to do to help this team win," Smith said when asked about what his emotions could be on Sunday.
If there any feelings other than ready that Smith feels, he didn't wear it on his sleeve.
Beyond the reporters standing in front of Smith, there's opportunity. He doesn't look behind in the past, not even back to the last time he started for the Jets nearly 10 years ago in Week 7 of the 2016 season. His feet, in white Nike socks without shoes on the carpeted locker room, remain in the present.
"It's an honor to be back here and to have the opportunity to be a part of this organization again, to lead this team, this young talented group of guys who work extremely hard," Smith said. "I find myself looking forward to each and every day coming to work and giving it my all for these guys."
Last week, Smith was voted one of six captains the Jets will have this season. It's the first time he'll have the 'C' on a Green & White jersey – he was a captain last season in Las Vegas and periodically during his time in Seattle as the Seahawks named captains each week.
"I'm going to wear that captain's patch with pride because there's so many guys on this team who could've been easily voted captain," the veterans signal caller said. "For me, it just means that I've got to continue to do all the right things, lead in the right way and perform when it's time to perform."
Throughout training camp and the preseason, Smith created a strong foundation with his playmakers. He often sent clips of routes or puts other ideas on their radars to further development.
"I think that open line of communication is great," Smith said. "It just breeds for a better offense and a better connection with the wideouts, running backs and tight ends."
Preparation is undoubtedly important, but there's also an element of adaptability that's necessary in the trenches of any football game. It's the decisions made in the moment that can dictate outcomes; it's the game within the game.
"The thing about football is that they can do anything out there, they can call any plat they would like, and we've got to be prepared for it," Smith said. "We've got to play our game, we have to establish ourselves and have our identity, play the way we want to play and when the adjustments need to be made. We have the right coaches, we have some smart guys who are able to get it done."
On Sunday it all starts for Smith and the Jets, and there's a defined idea of what success is.
"It starts with wins and ends with wins," Smith said. "That's all that matters in this league is the win and loss column and so win as many games as we can."