On the Runway: Geno Smith Ready for Long-Awaited Return as Jets' Week 1 Starter

Last week, Smith was voted one of six captains the Jets will have this season. It's the first time he'll have the 'C' on a Green & White jersey – he was a captain last season in Las Vegas and periodically during his time in Seattle as the Seahawks named captains each week.

"I'm going to wear that captain's patch with pride because there's so many guys on this team who could've been easily voted captain," the veterans signal caller said. "For me, it just means that I've got to continue to do all the right things, lead in the right way and perform when it's time to perform."

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Smith created a strong foundation with his playmakers. He often sent clips of routes or puts other ideas on their radars to further development.

"I think that open line of communication is great," Smith said. "It just breeds for a better offense and a better connection with the wideouts, running backs and tight ends."

Preparation is undoubtedly important, but there's also an element of adaptability that's necessary in the trenches of any football game. It's the decisions made in the moment that can dictate outcomes; it's the game within the game.

"The thing about football is that they can do anything out there, they can call any plat they would like, and we've got to be prepared for it," Smith said. "We've got to play our game, we have to establish ourselves and have our identity, play the way we want to play and when the adjustments need to be made. We have the right coaches, we have some smart guys who are able to get it done."

On Sunday it all starts for Smith and the Jets, and there's a defined idea of what success is.