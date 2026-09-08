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Jets HC Aaron Glenn on Jets' Kicker: 'We'll Make the Right Decision'

Blake Grupe and Jason Sanders ‘Continue to Compete’

Sep 08, 2026 at 04:55 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Blake 1

On Wednesday, Jets HC Aaron Glenn addressed his team's kicking landscape heading into its opening-week matchup against the Titans at Tennessee.

"Not really," Glenn said. "I said it before, I'm not going to panic about that situation. I think they're both capable men, all right. And at the end of the day, we got to pick one guy that's going to be a kicker."

As it stands now, the two kickers with the team -- Blake Grupe, who was claimed off waivers from Indianapolis last week; and Jason Sanders, who is currently on the practice squad -- remain in a competition.

"We still have Jason on the practice squad," Glenn said. "I'm going to let that play out. Those guys can continue to kick, continue to compete. Again, we'll make the right decision when that decision needs to be done."

Grupe (5-7, 157) was released by Indianapolis on Aug. 30 after spending most of last season there on the practice squad. He was added to the Colts' active roster on Dec. 10 and played in the final five games of the season. He was successful on all 11 of his field-goal attempts, including a franchise record 60-yarder.

In a strange twist to the Colts' preseason kicking competition, Grupe ended up losing out to a former teammate at Notre Dame, Spencer Shrader.

"Definitely an interesting summer," Grupe said after practice Tuesday. "Spencer is one of my good buddies. I was part of his recruitment into Notre Dame, and he followed me there. So, I couldn't ask for a better place or a better guy to do it against. It was a high-level competition. At the end of the day, I'm here, but you know, wouldn't have it anywhere the other way."

Grupe was an undrafted free agent after playing in college for Arkansas State (2017-21) and later for the Fighting Irish (2022). He signed with New Orleans and totaled 45 games for the Saints over 3 seasons (2023-25), connecting on 75-of-94 field-goal attempts (79.8%) and was 86-of-88 on PATs. He's got a strong leg and made 15-of-23 on field-goal attempts beyond 50 yards and had a long of 57 yards.

He struggled last season in New Orleans, missing 8 field-goal attempts and was cut in late November. He was quickly signed by the Colts. In the Week 15 game at Seattle, Grupe was successful from 60 yards with 40 seconds to play.

With limited time to acclimate to his new surroundings, Grupe has had to quickly get used to the incumbent holder, punter Austin McNamara and the Jets' long-time long snapper Thomas Hennessy

"Definitely takes time," Grupe said. "Austin and Henny have been great. Henny's been here for a long time. Austin, obviously, they did it at a high level last year. So, can't ask for a better operation to come into, and it does take time. It does take reps, but that's what preparation is for. That's what this week's for and so looking forward to continue to work with them."

He added: "It's definitely been a journey. I put my best foot forward in Indy, but I mean, I'm blessed with the opportunity to be here, and looking forward to it, and continuing to build with these guys and with this team. Great opportunity ahead of me, bringing me in for a reason, and just come in, keep your head down, and get to work."

Practice Gallery | Jets Kick Off Week 1 Preparations

Week 1 has arrived. The Jets kickoff the first week of the regular season.

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