Jets HC Aaron Glenn on Jets' Kicker: 'We'll Make the Right Decision'

On Wednesday, Jets HC Aaron Glenn addressed his team's kicking landscape heading into its opening-week matchup against the Titans at Tennessee.

"Not really," Glenn said. "I said it before, I'm not going to panic about that situation. I think they're both capable men, all right. And at the end of the day, we got to pick one guy that's going to be a kicker."

As it stands now, the two kickers with the team -- Blake Grupe, who was claimed off waivers from Indianapolis last week; and Jason Sanders, who is currently on the practice squad -- remain in a competition.

"We still have Jason on the practice squad," Glenn said. "I'm going to let that play out. Those guys can continue to kick, continue to compete. Again, we'll make the right decision when that decision needs to be done."

Grupe (5-7, 157) was released by Indianapolis on Aug. 30 after spending most of last season there on the practice squad. He was added to the Colts' active roster on Dec. 10 and played in the final five games of the season. He was successful on all 11 of his field-goal attempts, including a franchise record 60-yarder.

In a strange twist to the Colts' preseason kicking competition, Grupe ended up losing out to a former teammate at Notre Dame, Spencer Shrader.