On the 25th Anniversary of 9/11, Vinny Testaverde Reflects on Finding Light After Our Darkest Day

This Was No Accident

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Jets QB Vinny Testaverde and many Jets had physical healing on their minds. Still licking their wounds from a season-opening 45-24 home loss to the Colts, Testaverde was getting treatment in the training room on a players' day off. With a road game against the Oakland Raiders five days away, the television was on when news broke that an airplane had crashed into the North Tower at the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

"We were only 15 miles from where our practice facility was at Hofstra on Long Island to the city," Testaverde said. "All of a sudden, one of our players said, 'Hey, there's another plane,' and they can see it on the screen behind the World Trade Center, the Twin Towers. And we all just started watching this little spec on the screen get closer and closer. And then all of a sudden, you see an explosion. The second plane flew into and crashed into the second tower, and then at that point -- we all realized this was no accident."

At 8:46 a.m., a hijacked plane crashed into the North Tower. Then at 9:03 a.m., a second hijacked plane hit the South Tower. Testaverde, who was Brooklyn born and who attended Sewanhaka HS in Floral Park, called his wife and told her to get their children out of school. At 9:59 a.m., the South Tower collapsed. And at 10:28 a.m., the North Tower collapsed. While New York was the epicenter of the terrorist attacks, a plane also crashed into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. and brave passengers helped take down a fourth plane that was believed to be headed towards the White House or the U.S. Capitol.

Thousands of Americans had been killed. Testaverde remembers a "scary, unnerving, concerning" time full of disbelief and sadness and anger as his family -- including his mother, sisters and extended families -- gathered at his house. There was also uncertainty.

The Jets returned to work Wednesday, but their hearts were somewhere else. After morning meetings, they began to practice under the direction of first-year head coach Herman Edwards.

"You could tell that the guys were not focused on what they had to do that day," Testaverde said. "The pads didn't sound the same, it was a very light practice as far as the physicality part went. It was just very eerie. Coach Edwards called off practice early and for good reason."

All Testaverde could think about was the victims and their families in addition to friends and families who were still hoping to hear from loved ones. With his community torn apart, he went to church and prayed. With a desperate search for any signs of life at Ground Zero, it became clear to Testaverde that this was not a time for football.