Jets RB Breece Hall Feeling 'Fresh' Ahead of Season Opener

The Jets coaches and trainers did not take a risk with Breece Hall during his recovery from a strained groin he suffered during training camp.

"It was actually a very good two-week vacation," Hall said on Thursday. "So, I could have been out there a little earlier, but you know ... thankful they were very cautious with me. It was a real good vacation, and I feel really fresh now."

The "vacation" comes to an end for Hall and the Jets since they open their 2026 NFL season against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday.

Hall, the team's No. 1 and fifth-year running back, signed a contract extension in the offseason. He tweaked his groin during a practice on Aug. 17 and missed two preseason games. To make sure that he would be ready for the Week 1 game, Hall did not return to practice until earlier this week.

"I've never really hurt my groin, I haven't really had too many injuries," said Hall, who dealt with a season-ending knee injury in his rookie season in 2022 when he ran for 483 yards in his first 7 games. "I kind of was freaked out about it, but it started to heal up pretty fast, and I was kind of on the trainers, stressing them out. I was pushing myself a little more than what they wanted me to, but I took enough time off, so I feel good right now."

Hall is among a talented group of running backs - along with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis (who has been dealing with a knee injury) - that has been called a "three-headed monster." That's not to discount possible contributions from Kene Nwangwu.

OC Frank Reich said the offense is ready to face the Titans with a full quiver joining QB Geno Smith in the backfield.