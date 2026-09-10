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Jets RB Breece Hall Feeling 'Fresh' Ahead of Season Opener

OC Frank Reich: ‘If He’s Healthy, He’s Healthy’

Sep 10, 2026 at 04:25 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

New York Jets 2026 Practice on September 10, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

The Jets coaches and trainers did not take a risk with Breece Hall during his recovery from a strained groin he suffered during training camp.

"It was actually a very good two-week vacation," Hall said on Thursday. "So, I could have been out there a little earlier, but you know ... thankful they were very cautious with me. It was a real good vacation, and I feel really fresh now."

The "vacation" comes to an end for Hall and the Jets since they open their 2026 NFL season against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday.

Hall, the team's No. 1 and fifth-year running back, signed a contract extension in the offseason. He tweaked his groin during a practice on Aug. 17 and missed two preseason games. To make sure that he would be ready for the Week 1 game, Hall did not return to practice until earlier this week.

"I've never really hurt my groin, I haven't really had too many injuries," said Hall, who dealt with a season-ending knee injury in his rookie season in 2022 when he ran for 483 yards in his first 7 games. "I kind of was freaked out about it, but it started to heal up pretty fast, and I was kind of on the trainers, stressing them out. I was pushing myself a little more than what they wanted me to, but I took enough time off, so I feel good right now."

Hall is among a talented group of running backs - along with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis (who has been dealing with a knee injury) - that has been called a "three-headed monster." That's not to discount possible contributions from Kene Nwangwu.

OC Frank Reich said the offense is ready to face the Titans with a full quiver joining QB Geno Smith in the backfield.

"I mean, my mindset is if he's healthy, he's healthy, you know what I mean?" Reich said on Thursday, referring to Hall. "And we always like to kind of rotate guys a little bit anyway. Unless AG [HC Aaron Glenn] or and the training staff give us a rep count, then we just play ball."

Practice Gallery | Green & White Build Toward First Regular Season Game

The Jets continue to build towards the start of the regular season with practice Thursday.

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Hall eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards last season for the first time in his NFL career. His 1,065 yards (15.2 per carry) on the ground was complemented by 350 receiving yards.

In his 4 seasons with the Green & White, Hall has 12 scrimmage plays of 40-plus yards, 8 plays of 50-plus, 4 plays of 60-plus yards and 3 plays of 70-plus - all franchise records - and 5,040 combined yards from scrimmage. In only 4 seasons Hall has put himself within striking distance of No. 3 John Riggins (5,042; 1971-75) and No. 2 Freeman McNeil (5,715; 1981-85). Curtis Martin is at the top of the list with 8,376 from 1998-2002.

"People always give me a knock for not being explosive, but it sounds like pretty good explosive stats right there," he told team reporter Eric Allen. "It's a blessing for sure, and God willing I want to chase the Curtis Martins. I want to be up there in receptions for running backs. At the end of the day, I know with team success my individual stuff will come. I know I'm a pretty explosive player."

Hall said he has confidence in his ability and among his teammates in the offense's backfield.

"Obviously, we have other good guys," he said. "We got Kene, Braelon, Isaiah Davis. So those guys are always ... They're good football players on their own. Having guys like them to take the stress off me is always good. But you know, I feel like I can do whatever I need to do."

He added: "I knew I was going to be back by Week 1. I was never worried about that, but you know, running backs, we definitely have a short shelf life in the NFL. But luckily, I've been able to play as many games as I can and be successful, be effective, and be one of the better backs in the league. So I look to just keep doing that."

About his goal for the season, Hall's answer was short and to the point.

"Just win."

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