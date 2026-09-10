Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Titans - Thursday

New York Jets
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joseph Ossai
|EDGE
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|D'Angelo Ponds
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|Groin
|FP
|FP
Please note, the New York Jets did not practice on Wednesday. Wednesday's report is an estimation of participation.
Tennessee Titans
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Keldrick Faulk
|DE
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play