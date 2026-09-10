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Notebook | Why Jets OC Frank Reich Wants Geno Smith to Always Have a Chip on His Shoulder

Chris Banjo Provides Update on Jets' Kicking Competition

Sep 10, 2026 at 04:24 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

New York Jets 2026 Training Camp on August 18, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

Frank Reich is back in the NFL after spending 2025 as the interim head coach at Stanford, but he feels like he never left.

"I feel like we as an offensive unit, certainly as a team, have begun building something that has staying power," Reich said on Thursday just days before the Jets face the Titans in Week 1.

Excitement has grown over Reich's offense during the offseason and training camp and he believes the Jets have a room full of "playmakers."

Leading the unit is QB Geno Smith, who Reich has to try and "loosen up every now and then," because of the intensity he brings to work.

"That resilience and that mentality, 'I can outwork you and I can last longer than you can,' I think that's a testament to his character and certainly his talent," Reich said. "I'm really excited for Geno."

If there's one thing Reich always wants to see Smith do, it's playing with a chip on his shoulder.

"He has a streak of aggressiveness in him that I hope he never loses because that's what it takes to be great at the quarterback position," Reich said. "You got to have the confidence and belief in yourself to make plays and to believe in yourself and to believe in your teammates and to give them a chance to make plays. Geno has that and he has demonstrated that every day."

Loving the Competition
The kicking competition continues at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Jason Sanders won the summer battle against Cade York, but now he's been competing with Blake Grupe, who signed with the Jets last week.

"We're just in another competition, that's all it is" special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. "You come to work every day as a player competing with obviously yourself, but everybody else around this league on a consistent basis. We embrace that in our room and that's where we are at right now, is just another competition."

Grupe spent the summer with Indianapolis before being released and getting claimed off waivers by the Jets fewer than two weeks ago. While his time with the Jets has been limited, Banjo said he's been "very intentional."

"He's done a great job of hitting the ground running since he's been here getting with the operation with Mac [P and holder Austin McNamara] and Henny [long snapper Thomas Hennessy], trying to sure up their technique and their approach of what they do," Banjo said.

Sanders, who initially made the Jets' 53-man roster was released, but later signed to the practice squad, has handled the situation like a "true professional," according to Banjo.

"He hasn't blinked at all since our last preseason game," Banjo said, when Sanders missed an extra point and a long field-goal attempt. "He just comes to work and continues to perform."

So how will the Jets make their decision about who kicks against the Titans? Banjo said "time will tell."

"Right now, what I can tell you is those guys are doing a great job competing."

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