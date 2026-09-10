Notebook | Why Jets OC Frank Reich Wants Geno Smith to Always Have a Chip on His Shoulder

Loving the Competition

The kicking competition continues at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Jason Sanders won the summer battle against Cade York, but now he's been competing with Blake Grupe, who signed with the Jets last week.

"We're just in another competition, that's all it is" special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. "You come to work every day as a player competing with obviously yourself, but everybody else around this league on a consistent basis. We embrace that in our room and that's where we are at right now, is just another competition."

Grupe spent the summer with Indianapolis before being released and getting claimed off waivers by the Jets fewer than two weeks ago. While his time with the Jets has been limited, Banjo said he's been "very intentional."

"He's done a great job of hitting the ground running since he's been here getting with the operation with Mac [P and holder Austin McNamara] and Henny [long snapper Thomas Hennessy], trying to sure up their technique and their approach of what they do," Banjo said.

Sanders, who initially made the Jets' 53-man roster was released, but later signed to the practice squad, has handled the situation like a "true professional," according to Banjo.

"He hasn't blinked at all since our last preseason game," Banjo said, when Sanders missed an extra point and a long field-goal attempt. "He just comes to work and continues to perform."

So how will the Jets make their decision about who kicks against the Titans? Banjo said "time will tell."