Jets-Titans Game Preview | The Story Begins

'Live Out My Dream'

The Jets' revamped defense will aim to control the line of scrimmage and put the heat on Tennessee QB Cam Ward, the talented passer who was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"They put it together the right way," Demario Davis said. "I got a chance to play against Cam Ward last year. Very impressed with the player that he is, the composure that he's able to play, his ability to be able to extend plays, his ability to get rid of the ball quickly. He's surrounded by some good running backs as well. They got a lot of guys that they feel confident that they've been able to bring in that they can get the ball downfield as well. It's going to be a good challenge for us, but that's why you play the game."

On offense, Geno Smith knows the environment the Jets are walking into and what is required against a defense that has one of the NFL's top interior players in DT Jeffery Simmons.

"We have to communicate, over-communicate," he said. "That's visual and verbal. I've got to be clear and concise and make sure that I enunciate all my words in the huddle so guys can hear me. When we get out there, we know it's going to be loud, but we have a ton of players who have played on the road, who have played a ton of football. So, it's our first opportunity together, but I look forward to it and we'll learn as we go."

Another opportunity for Smith, Davis and the Jets. They're embracing the moment at hand and are about to begin their latest chapter. It's a homecoming that begins in the Music City.