Arian Smith, Qwan'tez Stiggers and Kene Nwangwu Have Changed the Dynamic at Gunner

As a cornerback, Stiggers didn't expect to be a "Day 1 starter," and he found his role as a gunner. Over the past two seasons he's played over 500 snaps on special teams.

"I love it man," said Stiggers, who had 8 special teams stops last season. "We've got one of the best special teams in the league. I love playing gunner."

In 2025, Stiggers ranked in the top 15 in gunner win grade percentage and Smith joined him in the top 20. The Vikings are the only other team to feature a pair of gunners in the top 20 (Tavierre Thomas andTai Felton).

"They've done a great job finding conviction in who they are, their roles on our team and how they want to continue to also be a weapon for us in that phase of the game," Banjo said.

McNamara posted a 43.2 net average on 71 punts, the highest by any Jets punter in a single season since StatsPass began tracking in 1976. Thirty-two of those punts were inside the 20. After adding more power in the offseason, McNamara feels more explosive, and the communication he has with the gunners is important in terms of direction and coverage plans.

"We've developed a lot of chemistry especially since last year," McNamara said. "This offseason we've been working a lot together so it's really cool and it definitely makes it more personal if you know the guy you're going to battle with each day."

Speed is a necessity. Banjo tells them to "get the ball and the call." But Smith (6-0, 179), a depth option at receiver who has to be respected by defenses, packs a punch with his effort.

"I definitely display my physicality whether it's the run game and a majority of it is special teams right now," Smith said. "Just being out there being a football player, I'm more than just a receiver."

Stiggers said he and Smith are racing to see who can top each other and Sunday at Tennessee is the beginning of what Smith considers a "fresh start."