Geno Smith, Jets Players Near Statistical Milestones This Season

Geno Smith hit the nail on the head when he said this week of the NFL's most important statistic:

"It starts with wins and ends with wins. That's all that matters in this league."

Yet within those games, and within all the games between the start and the finish, there are opportunities for players like Smith and many other Jets to rack up impressive facts and figures in a game, a season, a career, even sometimes in league history. It's all about clearing hurdles, climbing the mountains and passing milestones.

Here are a few numbers that select Jets may or may not be thinking about this season while they try to pile up those wins:

Geno Climbing the Ladder

Smith needs 2 starts to reach 100 regular-season starts for his career. But more important, no doubt, is his destination on the all-time passing yardage list. He's at 22,168 yards, which is 106th on that NFL list — fairly remarkable considering he had a combined total for 7 years from 2015-21 (which includes 2019, his first season with Seattle when he didn't play a game) of 1,346 yards.

With a mere 1,134 yards, he would pass Bernie Kosar, in 99th place at 23,301. securing a spot in the top 100 along with probably Lamar Jackson, who's 104th currently. With a 3,000 yard season (which he's done in each of his last 4 seasons), Smith would zipline past the 25,094 yards of the QB currently in 82nd place, a former Jets first-round selection by the name of Ken O'Brien.

Top Three Beckons Hall

Breece Hall has already accomplished much with a franchise-record 12 scrimmage plays of 40-plus yards. But entering his fifth season in green and white, Hall has 5,040 scrimmage yards. Where can he go on the all-time YFS list for players in their first 5 seasons as Jets? Quite high. He's No. 3 on the list with a whole year to go.

He's not catching Curtis Martin, the team leader with 8.376 yards in his first 5 Jets campaigns. But with Hall's first 3 yards at Tennessee in Sunday's opener, he will surpass John Riggins' 5,042. And when he hits 676 yards this season, he will have dashed past Freeman McNeil's 5,715 and into second place behind only Martin, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member.

G-Force Returns to the Offense

Garrett Wilson is back from his knee injury, and if he returns to the form of his first 3 Jets seasons and skips over last year's injury-marred campaign that limited him to 7 games, these are some of the team marks he will pursue:

■ G5 had 101 receptions in 2024. If he clears 100 again, he'll be the first Jet with two triple-digit reception seasons. Brandon Marshall's 109 in 2015 is the only other 100-catch season in franchise history.