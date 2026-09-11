Geno Smith, Jets Players Near Statistical Milestones This Season

Geno Smith hit the nail on the head when he said this week of the NFL's most important statistic:
"It starts with wins and ends with wins. That's all that matters in this league."
Yet within those games, and within all the games between the start and the finish, there are opportunities for players like Smith and many other Jets to rack up impressive facts and figures in a game, a season, a career, even sometimes in league history. It's all about clearing hurdles, climbing the mountains and passing milestones.
Here are a few numbers that select Jets may or may not be thinking about this season while they try to pile up those wins:
Geno Climbing the Ladder
Smith needs 2 starts to reach 100 regular-season starts for his career. But more important, no doubt, is his destination on the all-time passing yardage list. He's at 22,168 yards, which is 106th on that NFL list — fairly remarkable considering he had a combined total for 7 years from 2015-21 (which includes 2019, his first season with Seattle when he didn't play a game) of 1,346 yards.
With a mere 1,134 yards, he would pass Bernie Kosar, in 99th place at 23,301. securing a spot in the top 100 along with probably Lamar Jackson, who's 104th currently. With a 3,000 yard season (which he's done in each of his last 4 seasons), Smith would zipline past the 25,094 yards of the QB currently in 82nd place, a former Jets first-round selection by the name of Ken O'Brien.
Top Three Beckons Hall
Breece Hall has already accomplished much with a franchise-record 12 scrimmage plays of 40-plus yards. But entering his fifth season in green and white, Hall has 5,040 scrimmage yards. Where can he go on the all-time YFS list for players in their first 5 seasons as Jets? Quite high. He's No. 3 on the list with a whole year to go.
He's not catching Curtis Martin, the team leader with 8.376 yards in his first 5 Jets campaigns. But with Hall's first 3 yards at Tennessee in Sunday's opener, he will surpass John Riggins' 5,042. And when he hits 676 yards this season, he will have dashed past Freeman McNeil's 5,715 and into second place behind only Martin, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member.
G-Force Returns to the Offense
Garrett Wilson is back from his knee injury, and if he returns to the form of his first 3 Jets seasons and skips over last year's injury-marred campaign that limited him to 7 games, these are some of the team marks he will pursue:
■ G5 had 101 receptions in 2024. If he clears 100 again, he'll be the first Jet with two triple-digit reception seasons. Brandon Marshall's 109 in 2015 is the only other 100-catch season in franchise history.
■ A modest (for Wilson) amount of 1,105 receiving yards would set his personal best for a season. He had 1,103 yards as a rookie in '22 and 1,104 in '24. And a more prodigious season of 1,356 yards would lift his career total to 5,000 and propel him from 13th on the Jets' all-time list to 6th, making him one of 6 to reach 5,000 receiving yards for a Jets career. And Wilson would be the quickest to do it in franchise history in terms of seasons (5) and games played (75 if he plays all 17 this season.)
Week 1 has arrived. The Jets kickoff the first week of the regular season.
Double-D and Jamien
Demario Davis begins his third shift with the Jets. The previous 8 years he led the Saints each year in defensive tackles, setting a personal season best of 135 tackles in 2024, then last year topping that with 143 tackles. Next-door LB neighbor Jamien Sherwood led the Jets the past 2 seasons with 158 and 154 tackles, with the 312 total defensive tackles the most in the NFL those 2 seasons combined. Opposing runners should get vacuumed up by the Let's-Get-Ready-to-Roomba tandem of Davis and Sherwood.
Can DBs Lead the Way to Multiple TAs?
S Minkah Fitzpatrick comes to the Jets with a big-play reputation, built in part on 5 defensive-return touchdowns in his first 8 NFL seasons. That number is tied for second-most in the league since 2018. Fitzpatrick hasn't had a take-6 since his INT TD for Pittsburgh at Cincinnati in 2022, so he's due. And if he gets his 6th career defensive TD, he could be on a very short list of 6-score defenders since 2018 with prolific Dallas CB DaRon Bland.
Then regarding incoming CB Nahshon Wright, he led the league last season with 8 total takeaways (5 INTs, 3 FUMs). What would he need in 2026 to lead the NFL in total turnovers in back-to-back seasons? He'll have competition this year, of course, but if he gets 5 takeaways, he would surpass the 12 TAs turned in by Lions S Kerby Joseph, who had 3 INTs last year and 9 in 2024, when his D-coordinator was current Jets HC Aaron Glenn.
Isaiah & Kene & Co.
We're familiar with the individual kickoff-return numbers submitted by Isaiah Williams and Kene Nwangwu last season. We also know those two collaborated to power the Jets' NFL-leading average of 29.9 yards/return. Now can they and their blockers do it again? If so, the Jets would be just the second team to win back-to-back KO-return-average titles since 2000, and the first since the 2015-16 Minnesota Vikings, led by dynamic kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson.
Jets Decade Club About to Add 'Henny'
LS Thomas Hennessy joins the Jets' Decade Club — as soon as he makes a long-snap against the Titans, he will officially be playing in his 10th NFL season, all 10 of them as a Jet. Hennessy began his career as an undrafted rookie FA by Indianapolis but was traded in August 2017 to the Jets and has never left. He's played every game in his first 9 seasons, a total of 149 games. He becomes the 35th player to play his first 10 NFL seasons as a Jet and the first to earn that distinction since LB David Harris played his 10th and final Green & White season in 2016.