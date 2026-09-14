Breece Hall, Back from 'Vacation,' Staged Triumphant Performance in Opener

Breece Hall has a bit of Broadway in him. Asked after his performance in strong support of the Jets' 23-10 win at Tennessee on Sunday, he talked a bit about his injury hiatus before returning in time for the NFL's opening-day theater.

"It was a good little vacation," Hall said with a sly smile. "I got to watch the guys practice, see stuff from a fan's point of view. It was cool to have some time off. But it was even better to get back around the guys."

And when he returned, was his game affected? Not at all.

"At the end of the day, I'm just out there trying to win," he said, "and be the best Breece Hall I can be."

This threat actor was pretty dangerous in the heat of Music City. Hall's 100-yard rushing game and third-quarter stroll to a touchdown were only the surface statistics.

Hall began his day by revealing one layer of Breece and Jets history after another. It all began (after his "very good two-week vacation") on the game's first offensive play, when Hall took Geno Smith's handoff and strode off right tackle for 4 yards.