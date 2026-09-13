Jets Defense Delivers in Week 1 Win at Titans

The Jets debuted their 2026 defense in a 23-10 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but their performance shouldn't have been a shock.
"There's nothing that we showcased on this Sunday that we didn't we haven't been doing in training camp or just putting the work in," CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said. "It was just something to finally show the world who the 2026 Jets are."
The Jets limited Titans' QB Cam Ward to 140 yards (19-of-32) and allowed only 68 rushing yards. Up until Tennessee scored a late TD in the fourth quarter, the Green & White conceded only a field goal on their first drive — the Titans were forced to punt seven times.
"We're building something special here and that's all this was," Brownlee Jr. said. "We always speak highly of ourselves because we know the work we put in and nobody else knows that but us."
The Titans' longest passing play was a 14-yard gain by WR Carnell Tate in the fourth quarter. By limiting large gains and being strong against the run, Tennessee was unable to establish offensive rhythm and had the ball for less than 22 minutes in the game.
"Our main thing is just don't give up explosive plays," CB Brandon Stephens said. "We have to win our one-on-ones and win in our zone coverages … and just doing your 1/11. We each have to be doing our job, and the rest will take care of itself."
S Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered an early groin injury, and Brownlee Jr. also missed some game time with a calf issue. Players were forced to step up and rotate into different roles.
"AG [head coach Aaron Glenn] always tells us it's not about the player. There's going to be ups and downs, people are going to get hurt but man the play style stays the same," Brownlee said. "We play with grit, we play physical, we play tough and so it doesn't matter what individual is out there, you're going to see the same playstyle from everybody."
Ward was sacked three times by three different defenders on Sunday. Will McDonald IV nearly put points on the board when he forced the Titans 11 yards back nearly into the end zone, but Ward was marked down at the 1-yard line.
See all of the best game photos from the Jets Week 1 game against the Titans.
"He's done a lot of things well [and] can bend his body like nobody I've ever seen before," defensive line coach Karl Dunbar said earlier this week, and he's previously coached some top edge rushers including TJ Watt, Tommy Harris, Quentin Coppos, Jared Allen and Mohammed Wilkerson.
Kingsley Enagbare and rookie David Bailey cost the Titans 1 yard on their sacks that came earlier in the game.
Overall, the key for the Jets defense was the work leading up to Sunday. There's plenty Glenn would like to see be cleaned up, but it was a strong start.
"When you have a defense that's disciplined, when you have a defense that knows exactly what they're doing it takes the brain power to be [a small part of] what to do and a [larger part of it can be] the physical part and that's what we try to create," Glenn said.