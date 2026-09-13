Jets Defense Delivers in Week 1 Win at Titans

The Jets debuted their 2026 defense in a 23-10 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but their performance shouldn't have been a shock.

"There's nothing that we showcased on this Sunday that we didn't we haven't been doing in training camp or just putting the work in," CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said. "It was just something to finally show the world who the 2026 Jets are."

The Jets limited Titans' QB Cam Ward to 140 yards (19-of-32) and allowed only 68 rushing yards. Up until Tennessee scored a late TD in the fourth quarter, the Green & White conceded only a field goal on their first drive — the Titans were forced to punt seven times.

"We're building something special here and that's all this was," Brownlee Jr. said. "We always speak highly of ourselves because we know the work we put in and nobody else knows that but us."