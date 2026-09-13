Jets List Five Inactives for Season Opener at Tennessee

The Jets will begin year two under head coach Aaron Glenn in Tennessee against the Titans when they kick off their 2026 season at 1 p.m.
The Green & White have placed five players on today's inactive list:
- K Blake Grupe
- RB Kene Nwangwu
- Edge Joseph Ossai
- CB D'Angelo Ponds
- LB Trevin Wallace
K Jason Sanders was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for this game.
The Titans have seven players on their inactive list:
- T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
- LB Cedric Gray
- CB Jalen Jones
- G Atonio Mafi
- DT Jackie Marshall
- LB Owen Pappoe
- RB Nicholas Singleton
See the Jets arrive at Nissan Stadium ahead of their regular season clash with the Tennessee Titans.