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Inactives

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Jets List Five Inactives for Season Opener at Tennessee

Kene Nwangwu, Joseph Ossai, D'Angelo Ponds, Blake Grupe and Trevin Wallace Inactive as Green & White Kick Off the 2026 Season

Sep 13, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Inactives 16x9

The Jets will begin year two under head coach Aaron Glenn in Tennessee against the Titans when they kick off their 2026 season at 1 p.m.

The Green & White have placed five players on today's inactive list:

Jason Sanders was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for this game.

The Titans have seven players on their inactive list:

  • T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
  • LB Cedric Gray
  • CB Jalen Jones
  • G Atonio Mafi
  • DT Jackie Marshall
  • LB Owen Pappoe
  • RB Nicholas Singleton

Gallery | Jets Arrive for 2026 Season Opener at Tennessee

See the Jets arrive at Nissan Stadium ahead of their regular season clash with the Tennessee Titans.

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