Notebook | Jets' Aaron Glenn Provides an Injury Update Ahead of Week 1

Balancing Emotions

DT T'Vondre Sweat and CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. both landed with the Jets via trades with the Tennessee Titans.

"I'm pretty fired up," Brownlee said. "I do want to see us go out there as a defense, really as a team and show what we've been, you know, putting all this work for in the offseason."

Brownlee is a tone-setter in the secondary and has led in the meeting room as well.

"He has grown so much from last year going to this year, and it's more than just controlling his emotions, it's how he operates in the meeting room and how he's become more of a leader within that defensive back room on the standards on how we want to operate," Glenn said.

Brownlee said he'll be "focused and locked in" against the Titans and is ready to challenge QB Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 Draft, in a game.

"He loves to compete, you know, I'm sure there's going to be a lot of trash talking between me and him because that's my guy," Brownlee said. "He's very good with his standard plays and making plays with his legs and getting the ball downfield, so more than anything we have to keep him in the pocket and give him different disguises and showing where he thinks we in, we're not in."

More Than Size to Sweat

It'll be easy to tell when DT T'Vondre Sweat is on the field for the play. At 6-4, 366, Sweat has the ability to fill two gaps, but there's more to him than just his size.

"I would say his ability to work with defensive ends on his side," DT Harrison Phillips said about what other aspects of Sweat's game impress him. "Sometimes players get extra excited when they feel like they have a one-on-one rush or anticipation of a pass player, run play or something like that, that they can lose sight of when color crosses their face.

"I think he does a really good job of feeling the rush."

The Jets can show multiple looks with their defensive line because of its added size and depth.