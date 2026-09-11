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Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Titans - Friday

D'Angelo Ponds (Calf) & Kene Nwangwu (Back) Listed as Doubtful Ahead of Sunday

Sep 11, 2026 at 04:00 PM
W1 Injury Report Web 16x9

New York Jets

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Joseph OssaiEDGEFootDNPDNPDNPOut
Tim PatrickWRGroinDNPDNPDNPOut
Kene NwangwuRBBackDNPDoubtful
D'Angelo PondsCBCalfLPLPLPDoubtful
Isaiah DavisRBKneeFPFPFP
Breece HallRBGroinFPFPFP
Kenyon SadiqTEGroinFPFPFP

Please note, the New York Jets did not practice on Wednesday. Wednesday's report is an estimation of participation.

Tennessee Titans

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Cedric GrayLBConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
Keldrick FaulkDEShoulderFPFPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

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