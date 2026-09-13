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Jets QB Geno Smith: 'We Started Fast' ... 'And Kept Our Foot on the Gas'

Offense Rolled Up 367 Yards, 215 Through the Air, With 10 Receivers Targeted

Sep 13, 2026 at 06:59 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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It's only one game, Geno Smith's first start for the Jets in a decade, but, oh, what a homecoming of sorts.

Behind an offensive line that kept him clean, a running attack that rambled for 152 yards, a group of 10 wide receivers who were targeted with 8 catching passes, it was a smooth and steady Smith who led the Green & White to a resounding 23-10 Week 1 victory over the Titans in Nashville on a sweltering Sunday afternoon.

With the offense hitting on all cylinders, the Jets took the opening kickoff and went on an 8-play, 55-yard drive that culminated with TE Kenyon Sadiq scoring on a (tight) end around and the Jets celebrating an opening-drive TD and his first career score. It was the Green & White's seventh opening drive TD since 1993, the first since November 2016.

"We came out and executed on that first drive and put 7 points on the board," said Smith, who was 3-of-5 passing on the drive. "That's something that we talk about all the time. We want to start fast, and I think today we started fast, and obviously we kept our foot on the gas, and just try to stay even-keeled throughout."

WR Omar Cooper Jr. caught a third-down pass from Smith, broke a couple of tackles and went 31 yards to the Titans' 4-yard line. But the rookie out of Indiana, one of the Jets' three first-round picks in April's draft, left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. One play later, Smith watched as Sadiq sped into the end zone.

"Omar made on [the play on] third down to get it started," Smith said. "I think he broke two or three tackles. I mean, we've got guys. ... All these guys can make plays for us. And I think we should have the mindset that there is no ceiling."

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The play of the offensive line, which did not allow a sack of Smith, was instrumental in the Jets' third possession of the game. The 19-play drive, which spanned the first two quarters and included 10-straight running plays to begin, covered 74 yards and took 11:48 off the clock. The Jets converted twice on fourth-down plays to keep it rolling, leading to Jason Sanders converting on a 33-yard field-goal attempt for a 10-3 lead.

"Fifteen 15 running plays on a 19-play drive, I mean, that to me just speaks volumes to the type of offensive line that we have," said Smith, who finished the game 19 of 24 for 215 yards and no INTs for a solid QB rating of 104. "Us setting the tone up front against a really good defensive line. And I thought we neutralized them in that aspect, and that allowed us to play clean throughout the game."

He added: "I thought the guys [up front] did a tremendous job giving me lanes to throw through. I don't think I got touched at all out there, and that's always a great sign. I thought we ran the ball well, which slowed them down, and then when we needed to pass the ball, I thought the protection was outstanding."

Smith and the Jets broke the game open on their first possession of the second half when Smith completed a 41-yard pass to Garrett Wilson (6 receptions, 79 yards) and then a 40-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell (3 for 60 yards) before Hall busted into the end zone from 4 yards out.

"That creates game success -- quarterback efficiency -- and we talk about that quite a bit," HC Aaron Glenn said. "So as long as he [Smith] continues to be on that and continue to understand that, I think he's going to do a good job for us. And again, I expect that from him. He's a damn good player. It's the reason why he's here, and he's been through so much, and he understands that."

Smith and the Jets broke the game open on their first possession of the second half when Smith completed a 41-yard pass to Garrett Wilson (6 receptions, 79 yards) and then a 40-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell (3 for 60 yards) before Hall busted into the end zone from 4 yards out.

"That creates game success -- quarterback efficiency -- and we talk about that quite a bit," HC Aaron Glenn said. "So as long as he [Smith] continues to be on that and continue to understand that, I think he's going to do a good job for us. And again, I expect that from him. He's a damn good player. It's the reason why he's here, and he's been through so much, and he understands that."

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