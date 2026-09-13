Jets QB Geno Smith: 'We Started Fast' ... 'And Kept Our Foot on the Gas'

The play of the offensive line, which did not allow a sack of Smith, was instrumental in the Jets' third possession of the game. The 19-play drive, which spanned the first two quarters and included 10-straight running plays to begin, covered 74 yards and took 11:48 off the clock. The Jets converted twice on fourth-down plays to keep it rolling, leading to Jason Sanders converting on a 33-yard field-goal attempt for a 10-3 lead.

"Fifteen 15 running plays on a 19-play drive, I mean, that to me just speaks volumes to the type of offensive line that we have," said Smith, who finished the game 19 of 24 for 215 yards and no INTs for a solid QB rating of 104. "Us setting the tone up front against a really good defensive line. And I thought we neutralized them in that aspect, and that allowed us to play clean throughout the game."

He added: "I thought the guys [up front] did a tremendous job giving me lanes to throw through. I don't think I got touched at all out there, and that's always a great sign. I thought we ran the ball well, which slowed them down, and then when we needed to pass the ball, I thought the protection was outstanding."

Smith and the Jets broke the game open on their first possession of the second half when Smith completed a 41-yard pass to Garrett Wilson (6 receptions, 79 yards) and then a 40-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell (3 for 60 yards) before Hall busted into the end zone from 4 yards out.