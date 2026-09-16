📈 Stock Report | Frank Reich's Tight End-Heavy Approach Helps Fuel Offense

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on Jets players and themes trending after their most recent game and ahead of the team's next matchup.

This week's report features the Jets' edge defenders, Will McDonald IV and David Bailey, as well as the team's tight ends and the pass protection of the Green Bay Packers, the Green & White's Week 2 opponent.

📈 Jets Heavy Tight End Sets

Before the season, Jets offensive coordinator and play caller Frank Reich told the media he was "excited" about "all the options" the Green & White's four tight ends give the team and plans to use them all in the regular season.

Reich stayed true to his word in Week 1, calling 11 plays in 13 personnel (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR) and one play in 14 personnel (1 RB, 4 TE, 0 WR).

The quartet combined for 5 receptions, 35 yards, 2 first downs and a rushing touchdown. And in heavy tight end personnel sets (13 and 14), the Jets averaged 5.1 yards per play including 8 rushes for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns.

On the Jets' first offensive possession, Sadiq scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown after taking an end-around handoff from QB Geno Smith. On the scoring play, the team lined up in 13 personnel and blocks from Ruckert and Taylor sprung the rookie TE.