Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets vs. Packers

The Jets open the 2026 home schedule with a 1 p.m. kick against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Below are all of the ways to watch, listen and stream the game.
Pregame Programming
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|11:00 a.m.
|Pregame Central presented by USVI
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
|11:30 a.m.
|Jets Gameday
|WCBS
|12:00 p.m.
|Jets Pre Game
|SNY
Watch the Game on TV
FOX | 1:00 pm (Broadcast Map)
Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (Play-by-Play), Jonathan Vilma (Analyst), Jennifer Hale (Sideline)
Stream the Game
FOX One: Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
NFL+: Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.
Listen to the Game
English: New York Metro Area: WAXQ-FM, Q104.3 (iHeart Radio), the Official Jets App and NYJets.com
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Anthony Becht (Analyst)
Pre-and Postgame: Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca
SiriusXM subcribers can listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 197
National: ESPN Radio
Broadcasters: Steve Levy (Play-by-Play) and Sal Paolantonio (Analyst)
Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.
Espanol: Listen to the broadcast in Espanol locally on WBLS 107.5 FM and the Official Jets App
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst)
International
NFL Game Pass International: Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2026 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass (subject to blackout restrictions).
Postgame Programming
|Time
|Program
|Where to Watch
|Immediately After the Game
|Jets Post Game
|SNY
|60 Minutes After the Game
|Jets Overtime presented by SiriusXM
|nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube