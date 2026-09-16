S Minkah Fitzpatrick, WR Omar Cooper Jr. Week-to-Week; Rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds May Make NFL Debut

On Wednesday, head coach Aaron Glenn provided an injury update ahead of the Jets facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. RB-KR Kene Nwangwu (back), rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), edge Joseph Ossai (foot) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) did not practice on Wednesday. Glenn said the four non-participants are "basically week-to-week." DL David Onyemata was given a veteran rest day and did not practice.

Glenn did say he was impressed with the progress Ossai has made since sustaining a plantar fasciitis rupture during the final preseason game: "He's getting really, really close."

Nwangwu and Ossai were Week 1 inactives while Fitzpatrick and Cooper went down during the Jets' 23-10 win over the Titans. Cooper made an immediate impact, hauling in a third-down pass from Geno Smith and trucking downfield for a 30-yard gain that set the Jets up for their first TD of the year. Fitzpatrick injured his groin six plays into the game when Tennessee QB Cam Ward pulled up on a scramble along the home sideline. With Fitzpatrick likely out against the Packers, the Jets are expected to start Andre Cisco (44 defensive plays vs. TEN, 5 tackles) alongside Dane Belton (50 defensive plays vs. TEN, 3 tackles) at safety.

"We have other experienced guys on our team too, and that's the good thing about our team right now. And those guys have to step up," Glenn said. "[Andre] Cisco has played a lot of football in this league and he has been a damn good player in this league... [and Dane Belton] can come in and basically play the same role that Minkah had of being able to play the big nickel."

The Jets also had three players limited during Wednesday's workout: LB Jamien Sherwood, CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds. During the portion of practice open to the media, they were seen participating in warm-ups and position specific drills.