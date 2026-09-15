The Breakdown | How Jets Displayed Their Mentality

There's a defensive sequence that didn't get enough attention in the Jets' 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. It wasn't a flashy stretch of plays, but it was a glimpse into the mentality head coach Aaron Glenn wants his players to exude.

How long were the Jets willing to compete? Where did the team's competitive stamina stand? Well, the answer lies within the drive that forced the Titans to punt to start the second half.

"It's easy to do it in the first quarter, but once you start getting in the third and fourth quarters, that tells the story," Glenn said.

Going into halftime, the Jets weren't content with a 10-3 lead. Penalties derailed the Green & White's offensive push with just over a minute to play before the break. The Jets didn't put up any points; Tennessee was receiving the ball out of the break – it was still only a one-score game.

"I knew it was going to be a dogfight," Glenn said.

The Titans, who were held to 32 yards of passing offense in the first half, started on their own 35-yard line and attacked the Jets with three straight Cam Ward completions: A short 5-yard toss to WR Carnell Tate, a 9-yard pickup by WR Wan'Dale Robinson and another look to Tate on the sideline for 7 more yards.