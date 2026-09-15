It's Difficult to Quantify Qwan'tez Stiggers' Contributions

Late in the game, Stiggers downed a McNamara punt inside the Titans' 5-yard line as he first batted the ball, tightrope-walked close to the goal line and then corralled it at the 2.

"The crazy thing about football, a lot of people be like, yeah, offense ... we take pride in special teams, and we showed up the first day," Stiggers said. "AG put a slide out, he was like, 'Know your role and do your role well.' And I wrote that down. I've been looking at it every day. Know your role. Know your role. Know your role. Know your role, because I know the opportunity's going to come to make a difference."

In the game, the Titans averaged minus-5.0 yards per punt return and 20.7 yards per kickoff return, tied for the lowest and the third-lowest marks allowed by any team in Week 1.

"I was kind of like in a flow state,'' Stiggers said. "This has just been marinating in my heart for a long time -- marinating since my rookie year, through all the travel and the trials and tribulations. This year is a really big year for me, my third year. I'm trying to be the best special teams guy in the league. I'm just going to keep it going.