5 Game-Changing Plays That Lifted the Jets Past the Titans

Jets HC Aaron Glenn summed up the team's 23-10 Week 1 win at Tennessee on Sunday: "I thought that was outstanding when it comes to the game, very proud of the way the guys operated in all three levels, all three phases."
Offense. Defense. Special teams.
No. 1 - Omar Cooper Jr.'s First NFL Reception
Although he left the game with an ankle injury immediately after this early play, rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. flashed his potential. On the game's opening drive with the Jets facing a third-and-9 play at the Titans' 34-yard line, QB Geno Smith connected with Cooper along the left sideline. Cooper broke a couple of tackles before being stopped at the 4. Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq scored on an end around 2 plays later.
No. 2 - Geno to GW on 4th Down
On a march to a Jason Sanders field goal and a 10-3 lead, the Jets converted twice on fourth-down plays early in the second quarter. On a fourth-and-2 at the Titans' 40, Geno Smith was in shotgun formation and found Garrett Wilson over the middle for 9 yards and a first down to the Titans' 31-yard line. In the game, Wilson had 6 receptions for 79 yards.
No. 3 - Special Teams Get a Takeaway
After Jason Sanders converted a 33-yard field goal, the Jets came away with a takeaway on the ensuing kickoff. LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball wrenched the ball out of the grasp of returner Chimere Dike and ST ace Qwan'tez Stiggers fell on it on the Titans' 38. Thanks to the special teams takeaway, the Titans were only able to run 3 offensive plays in the second quarter.
No. 4 - Deep Ball to Adonai Mitchell
WR Adonai Mitchell had 3 receptions in the game (for 60 yards) and checked in with the Jets' longest catch of the day -- 40 yards. It came on a tidy 5-play, 80-yard scamper down the field on the team's first possession of the second half. A holding penalty set back the Jets to first-and-20 at their 49-yard line. Out of the shotgun, Geno Smith connected with Mitchell deep along the right sideline to the Tennessee 11. Two plays later Breece Hall breezed into the end zone from 4 yards out. The PAT made it a 17-3 Jets lead.
No. 5 - Will McDonald Sacks Cam Ward
Will McDonald IV notched the Jets' third and final sack of the afternoon early in the fourth quarter. Titans QB Cam Ward, who was tackled for a loss 4 times in addition to the sacks, nearly took a safety as McDonald closed in, taking down Ward at the 1-yard line. The other Jets sacks were credited to Kingsley Enagbare and rookie No. 2 draft pick David Bailey, his first in the NFL.