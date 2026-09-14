5 Game-Changing Plays That Lifted the Jets Past the Titans

No. 4 - Deep Ball to Adonai Mitchell

WR Adonai Mitchell had 3 receptions in the game (for 60 yards) and checked in with the Jets' longest catch of the day -- 40 yards. It came on a tidy 5-play, 80-yard scamper down the field on the team's first possession of the second half. A holding penalty set back the Jets to first-and-20 at their 49-yard line. Out of the shotgun, Geno Smith connected with Mitchell deep along the right sideline to the Tennessee 11. Two plays later Breece Hall breezed into the end zone from 4 yards out. The PAT made it a 17-3 Jets lead.