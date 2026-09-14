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Notebook | HC Aaron Glenn Impressed with Jets' Traveling Support

Defense Gave Its Perspective on Offense’s 19-Play Drive

Sep 14, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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When the Jets returned to Florham Park on Sunday evening, HC Aaron Glenn stayed at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center watching film of his team's 23-10 victory over the Titans.

If the volume was up on any of the clips he viewed, he would've heard Jets chants coming from the crowd.

"The first thing I really would like to do is just thank the fans for how they traveled to come support us," Glenn said in the opening statement of his Monday morning press conference. "It really gave our guys a boost when it comes to just finishing this game and I talk about this all the time of creating your own momentum and with our fans operating the way they did, we as a whole - fans, players, coaches - we did create our own momentum so I thought that was outstanding."

While there's plenty that Glenn wants to clean up in all three phases of the game before the home-opener against the Packers, the Jets showed a glimpse of what they're capable of in Tennessee.

"I want to make sure this team is a team that the fans are proud of, and that's going to always be with me no matter what," Glenn said.

From the Defense's Eyes
The Jets were able to keep their defense fresh thanks to the offense using nearly 12 minutes of game clock to orchestrate a 19-play, 74-yard drive, which resulted in Jason Sanders' 33-yard field goal.

"That's probably the first time I've been a part of something like that, to where you are really just a fan for most of the quarter," CB Brandon Stephens said. "That was just awesome for us just to see the guys control the clock and get first downs after first downs."

It was the longest Jets drive by elapsed time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The Titans only ran 3 plays on offense in the second quarter.

"We were able to cool down a bit and let our feet rest a little bit," edge Kingsley Enagbare said. "It was cool to be able to play fresh and have a strong second half."

The defense only allowed 3 points up until Tennessee's late TD with 2:42 remaining in the game. The unit allowed 195 total yards, held QB Cam Ward to 140 and sacked him 3 times.

Moving forward, Glenn said he would like to see "more of a nail in the coffin type mentality when it comes" to conceding late points, but the Jets were disruptive overall.

"Two things we want to be able to do is disrupt the quarterback and disrupt the receivers, I thought our guys did that," Glenn said.

Through the Lens | Jets-Titans | Week 1

Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 1 win against the Titans.

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'Fun to Block For'
The Jets fed RBs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen quite a bit on Sunday -- they combined for 32 carries for 142 yards.

That 19-play marathon of a drive featured 15 rushing plays. C Josh Myers said it felt like the Green & White wore out the Titans And blocking for Hall, he said that was fun, too.

"You guys get to see how electric he is, but to feel him running past you and making people miss left and right and just how hard he runs, it's so much fun," Myers said on Monday. "He's such a fun guy to block for and to play with."

The communication on the offensive line was sound, which contributed to its effectiveness, but Myers knows there's room for improvement.

"I think anyone in our room would tell you that," he said.

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