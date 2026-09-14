Notebook | HC Aaron Glenn Impressed with Jets' Traveling Support

From the Defense's Eyes

The Jets were able to keep their defense fresh thanks to the offense using nearly 12 minutes of game clock to orchestrate a 19-play, 74-yard drive, which resulted in Jason Sanders' 33-yard field goal.

"That's probably the first time I've been a part of something like that, to where you are really just a fan for most of the quarter," CB Brandon Stephens said. "That was just awesome for us just to see the guys control the clock and get first downs after first downs."

It was the longest Jets drive by elapsed time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The Titans only ran 3 plays on offense in the second quarter.

"We were able to cool down a bit and let our feet rest a little bit," edge Kingsley Enagbare said. "It was cool to be able to play fresh and have a strong second half."

The defense only allowed 3 points up until Tennessee's late TD with 2:42 remaining in the game. The unit allowed 195 total yards, held QB Cam Ward to 140 and sacked him 3 times.

Moving forward, Glenn said he would like to see "more of a nail in the coffin type mentality when it comes" to conceding late points, but the Jets were disruptive overall.