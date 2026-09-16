Jets Begin On-Field Preparations for Home Opener vs. Packers

MetLife Stadium will be back in Green & (but mostly) White for the Jets home opener against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the NFL season. The Jets are unveiling their new white helmets and fans attending are encouraged to wear white to create the first Jets White Out.

It'll be the first of three NFC North opponents the Jets will face consecutively, but the only one during this stretch they will battle on home turf. Weeks 3 and 4 will be spent on the road against Detroit and Chicago.

Sunday's game will be the 15th meeting between the Jets and Packers and the first since the Green & White won, 27-10, in 2022.

"Good quality opponent, playoff-caliber team," HC Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday. "I've had a number of times to compete against Matt [LaFleur] and his staff and his players. It's a tough challenge and our players know that. But our players are up for the challenge"

Last week the Jets defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-10, in the Music City with an offense that controlled the clock, a defense that forced 7 punts and a special teams unit that earned the Green & White an extra possession.

"It's a good feeling, man," edge Kingsley Enagbare said about getting that first win. "We obviously have a lot to clean up. It wasn't a clean victory, but a victory nonetheless."

After arriving back at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ, the Jets turned their focus toward the Packers and the new game plan.