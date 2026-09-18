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How Can the Jets Keep their Momentum Going Against the Packers?

Demario Davis & Jets Defense Tasked with Containing Packers QB Jordan Love

Sep 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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NYJ Editorial Staff
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Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.

Today's question: How can the Jets keep their momentum going against the Packers?

EA: Each week in the NFL is its own season. But the blueprint was there in Tennessee -- a multi-dimensional offense that won in the trenches and mixed in several explosives, a hard-hitting defense that tackled well and got after the quarterback, and a special teams until that was elite across the board. This week, the biggest difference opponent-wise is at quarterback. While Titans QB Cam Ward is a young player in a new system, Packers QB Jordan Love is an accomplished top-10 passer who attacks down the field. The Jets' secondary, which is expected to be without S Minkah Fitzpatrick, must stay connected and continue to play with great physicality. The Jets should have advantages in the trenches and I think the fans, who gave an assist in Nashville, will be a participant in this one as well. It struck a chord with me this week that veteran LB Demario Davis said the Jets' practices have been some of the toughest of his 15-year career. This team will be ready.

RL One of the many boxes that Woody Johnson, Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn have checked in their quest to give this year's Jets the weapons they need to succeed was a visit that WR Garrett Wilson spoke of this week from a training camp motivational speaker. The message, Wilson summed up: "Just believe." The Jets, of course, have spoken those two words and many similar thoughts every year since their last 2-0 start in 2015. Yet this year seems different, with the words, ideas, acquisitions and renovations helping to make the Jets' aspirations so far just a little more focused and forceful. Is that what made the difference in their season-opening win at Tennessee? It didn't hurt. Now in the Jets' Whiteout home opener, they're facing a top-notch organization in Green Bay led by a top-notch QB in Jordan Love. But the Pack is as banged up as the Jets, they're coming off a fall-from-ahead loss at Minnesota, and now are the visitors in another foe's homecoming. This is a great week for the Jets' players, coaches and team to reinforce, each in his own way, the concept that belief influences results and results influence belief.

JB: The Jets scored a pair of TDs and bossed the game last Sunday in Nashville, but they also had several opportunities to put the Titans on ice. The 19-play drive that knocked almost 12 minutes off the clock in the second quarter ended with a field goal. In the third quarter, Braelon Allen's 23-yard run to the end zone was nullified by a penalty. Field goal. Momentum now is honing a killer instinct. "We left some points on the scoreboard and had some things to clean up and just have to have this obsession to continue to get better and get ready for the next opponent," OC Frank Reich said on Thursday. "Got to clean up those mistakes, can't leave those points on [the field] against a team like we're about to play this week." The Packers put up 22 points in the first half against Minnesota before the offense went dark in the second half. For the Jets to keep it going, they need to continue doing what they did against Tennessee -- strong on the O-line, ground and pound, while also keeping the defensive pressure on Green Bay QB Jordan Love ... and make the most of every scoring opportunity.

AV: Creating momentum has been a huge talking point this week after beating the Titans, 23-10, in Tennessee. WR Garrett Wilson talked about how an instructor told the team that "momentum is a belief," which summarizes how the Jets can keep it rolling heading into the home opener against the Packers. The Jets haven't started a season 2-0 since 2015, so there is a big opportunity ahead on Sunday. To me, special teams seems like the best way the Green & White can capitalize the most against Green Bay. Qwan'tez Stiggers had three standout plays against the Titans, which helped the Jets achieve the task of creating their own momentum. Having a home crowd at MetLife Stadium will help, but if Chris Banjo's unit can give the Packers poor field position or even earn the Jets an extra possession (like how Marcelino McCrary-Ball forced a fumble that Stiggers recovered) it'll give the Green & White more opportunities to score and cause trouble for their opponent.

Practice Gallery | Jets Continue Preparation for Home Opener vs Packers

The Jets continue to build towards home opener vs. the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium Sunday.

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