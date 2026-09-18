How Can the Jets Keep their Momentum Going Against the Packers?

JB: The Jets scored a pair of TDs and bossed the game last Sunday in Nashville, but they also had several opportunities to put the Titans on ice. The 19-play drive that knocked almost 12 minutes off the clock in the second quarter ended with a field goal. In the third quarter, Braelon Allen's 23-yard run to the end zone was nullified by a penalty. Field goal. Momentum now is honing a killer instinct. "We left some points on the scoreboard and had some things to clean up and just have to have this obsession to continue to get better and get ready for the next opponent," OC Frank Reich said on Thursday. "Got to clean up those mistakes, can't leave those points on [the field] against a team like we're about to play this week." The Packers put up 22 points in the first half against Minnesota before the offense went dark in the second half. For the Jets to keep it going, they need to continue doing what they did against Tennessee -- strong on the O-line, ground and pound, while also keeping the defensive pressure on Green Bay QB Jordan Love ... and make the most of every scoring opportunity.