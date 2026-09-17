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Injury Report

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Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. Packers - Thursday

Sep 17, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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New York Jets

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Omar Cooper Jr.WRAnkleDNPDNP
Minkah FitzpatrickSGroinDNPDNP
Kene NwangwuRBBackDNPDNP
Joseph OssaiEdgeFootDNPDNP
Will McDonald IVEdgeAnkleLP
David OnyemataDLNot Injury Related - Vet Rest DayDNPFP
D'Angelo PondsCBCalfLPFP
Jamien SherwoodLBKneeLPFP
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.CBShoulderFPFP

Green Bay Packers

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Statis
Warren BrinsonDTCalfDNPDNP
Javon HargraveDTKnee/ConcussionLPDNP
Zach Bako-BeweleOLKneeLPLP
Aaron BanksOGKneeLPLP
Ty'Ron HopperLBAchillesLPLP
Barryn SorrellEdgeFootLPLP
Lukas Van NessEdgeConcussionLPLP
Devonte WyattDTAnkleLPLP
Brandon CisseCBCrampsFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

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