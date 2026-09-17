Jets Breece Hall's Accelerated Mindset Drives Constant Desire to Win

Breece Hall is already rushing up the Jets' franchise record books: With 102 yards, including a 4-yard rushing TD against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, Hall now ranks 10th on the franchise rushing list with 3,500 yards, passing Adrian Murrell, who had 3,447 between 1993-97.

"It's bittersweet because I know, not that my previous years weren't as fulfilling, but I feel like, and I always say this, I feel like I'm one of the better backs in this league but I haven't always been able to show it," Hall said. "This year I feel like I'm in a really good situation where I'm really going to be able to be my full self."

But if Hall isn't excessively celebrating a Jets win, don't worry. The running back was expecting that outcome.

"It wasn't like an 'Oh yay let's be happy.' We were supposed to do this," Hall said. "Let's not be surprised. It shouldn't be a surprise, you should be getting used to us, you know."

He doesn't let the excitement linger – the urge to win again crawls right back.

"It's like alright we have to move on," Hall said. "I want to go 1-0 again this week."

Hall practices an accelerated vision that's rooted in the anticipation of not only what a defense might do next, but the road ahead for the Jets. He's just 25, but Hall's already in his fifth season, and he won't hesitate to tell you about how he's experienced the highs and lows of a season, or how because of it, he's now mentally stronger.

"Now it's just about keeping steady," Hall said.

If a smile appears on Hall's face, he's probably talking about competing with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis each day in practice. Together, on their push for consistent development and improvement, they've found a balance where they can joke but also be critical of one another.

"Every day we go out and we have a fun, healthy competition," Hall said. "Who's going to be the best today, who's going to be the best in our individual stuff, you know, footwork drills, pass work drills, who's going to be the best catching the ball, who's going to be the best once we get into the team reps?"