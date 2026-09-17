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Andre Cisco, Jets Secondary Prepare for Challenge of Packers QB Jordan Love

DC Brian Duker on Facing Packers QB: ‘We’re Going to Have Our Hands Full’

Sep 17, 2026 at 01:15 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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After one of the veteran talismans on the Jets' defense, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, left last Sunday's game with a groin sprain after 6 plays, there was no panic, only solid play and professionalism. The next-man up was Andre Cisco, another veteran on a defensive backfield that is talented and flexible.

First it was Fitzpatrick, then slot DB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., playing against the Titans, the team that traded him to the Jets, sustained a calf injury, went to the locker room, but later returned to the field.

"Even in the moment, especially when Brownlee, and seeing how we have to shift guys, move guys, but at the same time, nobody really blinked," Cisco said. "I think that's definitely a testament to what we are building. When it comes to our preparation, but also the character of the team, guys being willing to step up and then protect each other when it comes to 'hey, hey, help me here.' You know what I'm saying? A real good effort from a team standpoint, and the character of the team I think showed up on Sunday."

The Jets tackled well at all three levels throughout the preseason and that continued in their 23-10 win over Tennessee.

"When you're part of one of these groups, you don't realize it," Cisco said of the rugged secondary. "If I go back and look at groups I've been part of, this group is definitely distinct when it comes to our physicality. And again, how we tackle, it's so expected that you don't really appreciate it."

Practice Gallery | Jets Debut White Helmet at 1JD Wednesday

The Jets kickoff second week of practices ahead of Packers matchup at MetLife Stadium wearing white helmets for the first time.

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In Week 8 last year in late October, Cisco sustained a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery and ended his season. He comes into his sixth season in the NFL (four with Jacksonville before signing in free agency with the Jets in 2025) ready to contribute any way he can. That was evident in the Week 1 win when he took 44 snaps (88%) on defense and an additional 13 (48%) on special teams.

"I think we have cornerstones of this organization within the players, guys that feel really strongly about this vision and carrying a vision, and you can't help but have guys start to follow," he said. "So, I think the locker room has been transformed, and it shows up on the field.

"And then from the staff perspective, let's just say defense, yeah, having AG [HC Aaron Glenn] take the lead on, let's just say playcalling. I don't know exactly what they do with the game plan, but I know they [with DC Brian Duker] do it collaboratively, and so his passion shows up in the V [video] rooms, and so it sets the tone. And so, it's been a difference, definitely different from Year 1."

Cisco, 26, grew up in Valley Stream on Long Island and played in high school at St. Anthony's in Huntington before heading to college at Syracuse for a couple of seasons before declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Like Glenn and some of his teammates, Cisco said the loud and supportive fans of the Green & White who traveled to Nashville made a big impression.

The Jets will host the Green Bay Packers on White Out Day, with the players in all white, including the team's classic white helmet. This week the challenge for the defensive backfield will be to replicate the game it had last week against a dangerous and experienced QB in Jordan Love. Last week in a loss to Minnesota, Love completed 21-of-42 passes for 387 yards with a pair of TDs and an INT and on Thursday DC Brian Duker said "we're going to have our hands full."

"It's a feel thing with this quarterback because of his ability to make all the throws, move out the pocket, scramble," Cisco said about Love. "The creativity they have on offense, we're going to see new things on Sunday."

Duker and HC Aaron Glenn will have to adjust because of Fitzpatrick's offense, but believe they have flexible players, like Dane Belton and Cisco, who can play multiple positions and are basically plug-and-play types of players. Duker on Thursday said Cisco responded well against Tennessee in Week 1.

"He did very well when called upon," Duker said. "Was super happy with the job he did, and continue to expect him to go out there and execute. And really, I'm going to think that holds for the defense, too. We just kind of expect our style of play to continue no matter who's in there. If you're wearing our jersey man, our style of play is going to show up on tape, and that did show up on tape. So I was really happy with that from him."

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