Jets-Packers Game Preview | 'Momentum Is a Belief'

After a double-digit pasting of the Titans on the road in Week 1, the Jets (1-0) will host the Packers (0-1) Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The home opener provides the Jets an opportunity to start 2-0 for the first time since 2015.
"We're returning to the stadium to protect our home turf is how we're all feeling going into it," said WR Garrett Wilson. "The fans, I expect to feel a lot of energy in that stadium. They always bring the energy opening day. The fact that we have a really good team and a really good organization coming in -- the Packers -- makes it that much better. We're coming off a dub, like I said, we haven't been 1-0 coming back home playing a game. That hasn't been our reality here, so I'm sure it might be a little extra. For us, it's all about defending our home turf and getting a win in front of our fans."
Wilson, who led the Jets with 6 receptions for 79 yards in the Green & White's 23-10 win in Tennessee, was asked this week about owning momentum.
"Just believe, just believing it," Wilson said. "We all talk about; we had an instructor come and tell us earlier in training camp that momentum is a belief. You can kind of create your own momentum."
'A Tough-Minded Team'
Not only is Sunday's game the home opener, but there will also be a Jets' White Out. In July, the club introduced helmets with a white-on-white shell and facemask combination and a green center stripe with "JETS" decals along the sides. They'll wear those along with white pants and white jerseys against the Packers in front of a raucous home crowd. With the Jets racing to a 20-point lead last week in Nashville, the Green & White faithful partied it up like they did all weekend long in the Broadway district.
"I feel like coming back home sometimes can be, things start happening a little faster," Wilson said. "You kind of take the pressure off when you go on the road, but just reminding the guys it's just football and go out and do what we do."
Under second-year head coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets took a significant first step, but he knows the true measure of a winner is consistency. Shortly after the victory, Glenn pointed to several things to clean up including missed opportunities and a late touchdown by the Titans that struck in his craw.
"The first was just how competitive our guys were and the ability to be a tough-minded team," he said of the effort. "I think there are a number of guys in this league who are tough, physically tough but being at tough-minded team to me separates winning and losing for the most part. Understanding how you play for 60 minutes and that's something I felt like defensively we need to do a better job on the last drive that we had but we're building to that.
"And then just connected energy that we have, all those things. Once you start to build those things with your program, for the most part they start to stick, and it becomes part of your DNA. Those are some of the things that hopefully we can continue to build on for it to be sustainable within this program."
'Elevate Our Work Standard'
Veteran LB Demario Davis is a key cog in Aaron Glenn's program. In his third stint with the Jets, Davis talked about the home atmosphere he expects on Sunday and the work the team is putting forth ahead of the clash against QB Jordan Love and the 'Pack.
"They showed up and literally took over a stadium that wasn't ours," Davis said of Jets fans in Nashville. "I'm excited and can only imagine what it's going to be like Sunday with that home crowd and having that stadium behind us. But other than that, all our focus is on the work we're putting in this week. As far as elevation, we just want to elevate our work standard and the way we show up each and every day for practice. I keep saying this that in 15 years of football -- these are the hardest [regular season] practices that I've been a part of. But when you get to the game, it slows down and that's the way you want it. The results will take care of themselves."
Glenn has his squad focused on its process. Davis, who had 8 tackles against the Titans, is helping lead the way as far as a new standard.
"That's the strain that's going on and the mindset to make sure we're preparing for every situation, every scenario," he said. "That's the strain on the body to not be dependent on the work that we've done before but to be dependent on the work we put in this week to be ready for Sunday. And that's just our process. We don't look at who it is that's coming in. That's our process, that's what it's like to be part of the Jets and that's the standard that we want to make sure we're putting on display each and every Sunday."
The Jets continue to build towards home opener vs. the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium Sunday.
'A Complete Football Team'
After his team dropped its opener to the Vikings, 29-22, in Minnesota, Packers HC Matt LaFleur popped in the film of the Jets and saw a team that enters Week 2 with the second-highest ranked defense (195.0 yds/g) and 13th-ranked offense (367 yds/g), in addition to the league's highest special teams EPA (6.41).
"I think they're a complete football team," LaFleur said. "I don't see any glaring weaknesses. I think they're really sound, they play really hard. I think it's a complete team."
The Jets have a single-minded mission. Put in the work during the week, execute on Sunday and win.
"I just want to get to 2-0 because that means we're starting off on the right foot and we have a chance to go 3-0," Garrett Wilson said. "We started the season as good as you possibly can and in that case for a multitude of reasons. For the fans, I could imagine it would mean a lot. Not saying that it doesn't mean it to me. It's more like I have a different motive knowing that the fans are going to love that as well. We both kind of win for different reasons -- I'll say that."