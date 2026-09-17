Jets-Packers Game Preview | 'Momentum Is a Belief'

'Elevate Our Work Standard'

Veteran LB Demario Davis is a key cog in Aaron Glenn's program. In his third stint with the Jets, Davis talked about the home atmosphere he expects on Sunday and the work the team is putting forth ahead of the clash against QB Jordan Love and the 'Pack.

"They showed up and literally took over a stadium that wasn't ours," Davis said of Jets fans in Nashville. "I'm excited and can only imagine what it's going to be like Sunday with that home crowd and having that stadium behind us. But other than that, all our focus is on the work we're putting in this week. As far as elevation, we just want to elevate our work standard and the way we show up each and every day for practice. I keep saying this that in 15 years of football -- these are the hardest [regular season] practices that I've been a part of. But when you get to the game, it slows down and that's the way you want it. The results will take care of themselves."

Glenn has his squad focused on its process. Davis, who had 8 tackles against the Titans, is helping lead the way as far as a new standard.