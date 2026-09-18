Jets' Versatile S Dane Belton Plays Different Positions ... All Well

On Wednesday, Glenn said he's put his trust in Belton to organize the DBs, and help a group that includes Andre Cisco, Malachi Moore, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and D'Angelo Ponds, who has been limited by injury through training camp.

"I think it shows just how smart of a player he is," DC Brian Duker said Thursday. "That's probably a little bit underrated. He knows multiple positions on the defense and could easily plug and play with a limited number of reps at a position, which is really impressive."

The Packers will present a different, more established challenge to the Jets' defense and particularly the DBs in the person of QB Jordan Love. Love led Green Bay (0-1) to 22 first-half points last week at Minnesota, but the Packers imploded in the second half in the 39-22 loss. Love threw for 387 yards and 2 TDs while WR Christian Watson caught 6 passes for 147 yards and Matthew Golden also had 6 receptions, for 95 yards. Green Bay, however, ran the ball behind an injury-hit O-line only 21 times for 66 yards.

"They have really good skill positions, good skill players, a really good quarterback, really good veteran quarterback who understands defenses and has seen a lot of ball and can definitely put the ball exactly where he wants it to go," Belton said. "So, I feel like the challenge is that they can spread the ball around. They have guys all over. They have a quarterback. They can get the ball to anybody. And for us, it's about controlling the tempo of the game. Trying to get us in advantageous situations and go from there."

Regardless of where he ends up in the fluid situation, with Glenn calling the plays for the defense, Belton said he's confident in his ability and experience.