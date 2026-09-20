Jets QB Geno Smith: 'We Didn't Finish'

The game against the Packers was the Jets' first of three straight against teams from the NFC North. They travel to Detroit next week and then face the Bears in Chicago on Oct. 4. The Jets were seeking their first 2-0 start since 2015.

"It's a week-to-week league, you can't look too far ahead or too far behind," Smith said. "Like I said, we've just got to find ways to improve, look at the film, be critical of ourselves, and then get back to work."

The Jets put together a strong run game in the regular-season opener at Tennessee with Hall eclipsing 100 yards on the ground. But on Sunday, the Packers' defense stacked the box in the middle and limited the Jets to 67 yards on 27 carries. Twenty-eight of those yards came on back--to-back 14-yard carries by Hall and Isaiah Williams, both going wide on the field, midway through the third quarter on the drive that led to Wilson's TD grab.

Smith was sacked 4 times and hit 10 times by Green Bay defenders.

"Well, listen, I trust Geno," HC Aaron Glenn said. "I think Geno was doing a solid job."