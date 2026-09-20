Jets QB Geno Smith: 'We Didn't Finish'

In his 100th start in the NFL and first for the Jets at MetLife Stadium since 2016 QB Geno Smith and the Green & White saw a 10-point fourth quarter lead evaporate on a misty and damp Sunday afternoon.
Green Bay rallied to tie the game, 17-17, in the fourth quarter, then won it in overtime, 20-17, with a 26-yard field goal by rookie Trey Smack after the Jets' drive to start the extra period stalled.
"We had the lead, obviously, in the fourth quarter and we had opportunities to close out the game and we didn't capitalize," Smith said after the game. "It's always going to be back to the drawing board and find ways to get better."
Smith completed 27-of-41 passes for 247 yards including a 5-yard TD pass to WR Garrett Wilson -- Smith's first passing TD as a Jet since 2016 -- that made the score 14-7 with 5 minutes to play in the third quarter. Jason Sanders added a 32-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to give the Jets (1-1) the 10-point cushion. Breece Hall had 5 catches, including a 43-yard catch-and-run, while Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Williams each had 6, for 63 and 34 yards, respectively.
"The more important thing for me was to try and get this win at home for our fans and for our team, and we didn't get it done," Smith said.
The game against the Packers was the Jets' first of three straight against teams from the NFC North. They travel to Detroit next week and then face the Bears in Chicago on Oct. 4. The Jets were seeking their first 2-0 start since 2015.
"It's a week-to-week league, you can't look too far ahead or too far behind," Smith said. "Like I said, we've just got to find ways to improve, look at the film, be critical of ourselves, and then get back to work."
The Jets put together a strong run game in the regular-season opener at Tennessee with Hall eclipsing 100 yards on the ground. But on Sunday, the Packers' defense stacked the box in the middle and limited the Jets to 67 yards on 27 carries. Twenty-eight of those yards came on back--to-back 14-yard carries by Hall and Isaiah Williams, both going wide on the field, midway through the third quarter on the drive that led to Wilson's TD grab.
Smith was sacked 4 times and hit 10 times by Green Bay defenders.
"Well, listen, I trust Geno," HC Aaron Glenn said. "I think Geno was doing a solid job."
Smith added: "We had the game right in our hands, and we didn't finish. And so, to me, there's tons of room for improvement, but the time is now, so we got to get it done."
See the best photos from the Jets' home opener against the Green Bay Packers.