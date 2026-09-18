Notebook | HC Aaron Glenn Explains Why Packers' Jordan Love Will Give the Jets a Challenge

As the Jets prepare to face three straight NFC North opponents, starting with the Green Bay Packers in the home opener on Sunday, head coach Aaron Glenn can look back on his time as Detroit's defensive coordinator as a reference for formulating his game plan. But, as he will acknowledge, "every years different."

"Coaches always have a wrinkle here and there when it comes to how they want to operate their offense and defense," Glenn said.

Glenn faced QB Jordan Love when he was first starting his NFL career with the Packers, which gives Glenn experience about how Love operates.

"The dangerous part about him, man, he's getting out of the pocket and he's looking to launch it down the field and be able to make plays," Glenn said. "And his receivers do a good job of playing off him to be able to do that."

Love's arm talent is something that stands out to Glenn because of the different angles he can throw from.

"I think he's more elusive than guys might give him credit for so we want to try and keep in him the pocket as much as we can, but we also want to deter some of these throws that he has, because he has these receivers out there that can cause a lot of damage," Glenn said. "They're all 4.3 guys, they're all tough guys, they all can go up and catch the ball, so it'll be a challenge for our secondary."

Limiting explosive plays will be a pivotal part of the Jets' game plan on Sunday. With rain expected throughout the afternoon, that might hinder both offenses from consistently taking shots down field, which only makes those limited attempts more important to defend well.