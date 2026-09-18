Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. Packers - Friday

New York Jets
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Joseph Ossai
|Edge
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Will McDonald IV
|Edge
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|David Onyemata
|DL
|Not Injury Related - Vet Rest Day
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|D'Angelo Ponds
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Jamien Sherwood
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
Green Bay Packers
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Statis
|Warren Brinson
|DT
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Javon Hargrave
|DT
|Knee/Concussion
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Zach Bako-Bewele
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Aaron Banks
|OG
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Questionable
|Lukas Van Ness
|Edge
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Ty'Ron Hopper
|LB
|Achilles
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Barryn Sorrell
|Edge
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play