GOAT USA and the New York Jets Launch Co-Branded Collection

GOAT USA, the Long Island-born lifestyle brand known for its confidence-first, connection-driven approach to apparel, has launched a new co-branded collection with the New York Jets, extending its reach into professional sports with one of the NFL's most dedicated fan bases.

The line pairs GOAT USA's core tee and hoodie silhouettes with Jets branding, designed to move seamlessly from parking-lot tailgates to seats inside MetLife Stadium.

"Jets fans bring unmatched energy every game day, and this collection is built for them," said Chris Pierce, Vice President, Fan Commerce for the New York Jets. "GOAT USA has become one of the most recognizable lifestyle brands to come out of our region, and we're thrilled to combine their signature style with the passion of Jets fandom. Whether you're tailgating at MetLife Stadium or representing the team year-round, this collection lets fans wear their green with pride."

"Long before we co-founded GOAT USA, my family had an annual tailgate at MetLife Stadium. Rich was a regular guest, as we joined the rest of the Jets faithful passionately rooting on our boys," said TJ Cristina, CEO & Co-Founder of GOAT USA. "Seeing our logo next to theirs is personal for me. This is the team we grew up rooting for. We bleed green."

GOAT USA got its start in 2016, when childhood friends Rich Alfaro, TJ Cristina, and Dylan McLaughlin began selling T-shirts out of the trunk of a car at youth sports tournaments across Long Island. Word of mouth carried the brand from team to team and town to town, and a decade later it has grown into a nationwide operation with more than 1,000 wholesale accounts and nine company-owned stores.

The Jets collection lands during GOAT USA's 10-year anniversary, adding another marquee partner to a roster that has grown alongside the brand's expansion into professional sports.