Jets Notebook | Aaron Glenn Encouraged by Green & White's Play Early in Games

How to Close the Door

The Jets couldn't convert all of their splash plays against the Packers into points on Sunday. The Green & White scored a field goal off their fourth-quarter fumble recovery but didn't score after RB Breece Hall's 43-yard catch and run.

"Anytime we get in those situations, that's something we talk about offensively all the time is making sure that we take advantage of those opportunities because to me, that's how you close the door on a team," Glenn said. "It's when you get those chances, when you get the ball in positive territory, man we have to be able to score. That can just be demoralizing when you're able to do that."

LT Olu Fashanu and the rest of the offensive line wants to improve in the run game to open up more opportunities throughout the offense. OC Frank Reich is a creative play-caller, but with limited productivity on the ground, it was hard for the Jets to sustain drives.

"No matter who you play, you want to establish the run first just because if you're able to establish that first, then that opens up the entire field and allows us to get a good grove," Fashanu said.

The third-year offensive tackle took the loss hard -- he typically does -- because of those missed opportunities. After speaking with the media, he was on his way to rewatch the game with his position group, and he had already watched it himself Sunday evening.