3 Takeaways | HC Aaron Glenn Said Loss to Packers Won't 'Define' the Jets

The Jets fell to the Packers, 20-17, in overtime on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Green Bay came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game in regulation -- it scored a 26-yard field goal to win.

The Green & White are now 1-1 and while analyzing the film from the loss, preparations will begin for their two-game road trip through the NFC North, starting with the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

But first, here's 3 takeaways from Week 2.

Taking Responsibility

There's a desire to learn and improve after a loss across the team and Andrew Beck won't hesitate to admit the Jets' special teams didn't play up to their standard against the Packers.

"I think we let our team down to be completely honest," Beck said postgame. "We gave them good field position when we needed to just pin them and we didn't execute like we know we can and it can absolutely fall on special teams here for us. We're willing to shoulder that because we can get better and we know the level of play that we're capable of and we can get back to that."

Green Bay's returner, Skyy Moore, had 208 yards in punt and kick returns and in the fourth quarter, his 63-yard punt return, set up the Packers' equalizing field goal.

"We gave up a couple returns that weren't characteristic of us as a unit and I don't think we were explosive in the return game like we know we could be," Beck said.

Isaiah Williams muffed a couple of punts, but the Jets didn't surrender possession. Special teams struggled, however, to deliver the offense favorable field position. The Green & White's best starting point from a punt or kick return was their own 34-yard line — five possessions started inside the 20.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle) and Kiko Mauigoa (quad), two of the Jets' primary special teams tackling contributors, left the game early with injuries.