 Skip to main content
Advertising

3 Takeaways | HC Aaron Glenn Said Loss to Packers Won't 'Define' the Jets

Andrew Beck on Special Teams: ‘We Can Get Better’

Sep 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

3 Takes 1

The Jets fell to the Packers, 20-17, in overtime on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Green Bay came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game in regulation -- it scored a 26-yard field goal to win.

The Green & White are now 1-1 and while analyzing the film from the loss, preparations will begin for their two-game road trip through the NFC North, starting with the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

But first, here's 3 takeaways from Week 2.

Taking Responsibility
There's a desire to learn and improve after a loss across the team and Andrew Beck won't hesitate to admit the Jets' special teams didn't play up to their standard against the Packers.

"I think we let our team down to be completely honest," Beck said postgame. "We gave them good field position when we needed to just pin them and we didn't execute like we know we can and it can absolutely fall on special teams here for us. We're willing to shoulder that because we can get better and we know the level of play that we're capable of and we can get back to that."

Green Bay's returner, Skyy Moore, had 208 yards in punt and kick returns and in the fourth quarter, his 63-yard punt return, set up the Packers' equalizing field goal.

"We gave up a couple returns that weren't characteristic of us as a unit and I don't think we were explosive in the return game like we know we could be," Beck said.

Isaiah Williams muffed a couple of punts, but the Jets didn't surrender possession. Special teams struggled, however, to deliver the offense favorable field position. The Green & White's best starting point from a punt or kick return was their own 34-yard line — five possessions started inside the 20.

Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle) and Kiko Mauigoa (quad), two of the Jets' primary special teams tackling contributors, left the game early with injuries.

"It's easy right now to focus, frankly, to linger on the negative things but that's what film is for, that's what coaches are for, that's what senior leadership is for and I think we're going to do a great job of steering this ship back to where we want it to go," Beck said.

Through the Lens | Jets-Packers | Week 2

Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 2 game against the Packers.

TTL 1
1 / 67
_AW31387
2 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW31282
3 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW31291
4 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW31170
5 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW28480
6 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW31382
7 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW28543
8 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW28631
9 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW30895
10 / 67
Alex Weiss
_AW30430
11 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30435
12 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG49955
13 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54720
14 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40036
15 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54377
16 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54498
17 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG40512_1
18 / 67
Dylan Goodman/Dylan Goodman
E_GBC24069
19 / 67
GRACE BEAL
_DG40811
20 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG41337
21 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40961
22 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40256
23 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG40397
24 / 67
Dylan Goodman/Dylan Goodman
E_1IS02437
25 / 67
E_1IS02624
26 / 67
_DG41324
27 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
cropped__DG41294
28 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40717
29 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40668
30 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40574
31 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40479
32 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW20096
33 / 67
Alex Weiss
_DG15821
34 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG15764
35 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG15483
36 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG15713
37 / 67
Dylan Goodman
E__DG15778
38 / 67
Dylan Goodman
_DG15356
39 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG15288
40 / 67
Dylan Goodman
E__DG15105
41 / 67
Dylan Goodman
_DG18780
42 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E_MS2_4007 (1)
43 / 67
Marcus Stevens
E_MS2_4045
44 / 67
Marcus Stevens
E__AW21193
45 / 67
Alex Weiss
E_3IS02388
46 / 67
Ishika Samant
E__DG57188
47 / 67
Dylan Goodman/Dylan Goodman
E_3IS02339
48 / 67
Ishika Samant
_DG17483
49 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG17530
50 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E_3IS02302
51 / 67
Ishika Samant
_DG16668
52 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW20580
53 / 67
Alex Weiss
_DG56062
54 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56053
55 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW15184
56 / 67
Alex Weiss
_DG16367
57 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG19116
58 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW17474
59 / 67
Alex Weiss
E__DG18882
60 / 67
Dylan Goodman
Demario 1
61 / 67
_AW33280
62 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW33293
63 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW33317
64 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW33334
65 / 67
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG40915
66 / 67
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
Lafluer
67 / 67
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Cleaning Up Penalties
The yellow flags were flying on Sunday and hurt both teams. The Jets were flagged 13 times costing 156 yards and the Packers had 14 calls totaling 133 yards.

"I was one that had one," said Joe Tippmann, referring to the false start he was penalized for in the third quarter on third down. "Those are plays that you wish you had back, you know, it's just stuff you've got to lock into the moment, make sure you're playing in the moment and that you're fully there."

HC Aaron Glenn said the penalties were one of the things that upset him about the game and one of the "number of things" the Jets will be working to fix.

The Jets were called once for unsportsmanlike conduct and twice for unnecessary roughness including one on Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in overtime.

Even in the heat of the moment as competitive juices run high, Glenn said those penalties "just can't happen."

"We can't let our emotions get the best of us in a situation like that," Glenn said. "Every opportunity we get a chance in that situation to do what's right there to do to win the game, we have to make sure we do. And that was one of the decisions that we didn't make the right decision."

Not the Time to Panic
The Jets have work ahead to fix mistakes and prepare for their next opponent, but they're willing to put in the time and effort.

"It's not panic time," Beck said. "It's time to re-evaluate and refocus and get back to what we know what we can do and win football games and complement each other on offense, defense and special teams."

In the locker room, Beck said veteran captain Demario Davis had a powerful message that resonated with the team about how the loss hasn't "discouraged" him about "where this team can go."

"That's a playoff team right there," Beck said about the Packers. "And we were right there. It was our game to win and we just didn't finish."

Leading up to the regular season, head coach Aaron Glenn worked on building up the Jets' competitive stamina and didn't think there was an issue down the stretch of the game.

"I thought we competed our butts off the whole game. The thing is, that's a really good team," Glenn said postgame. "Competitive stamina is not only fatigue and you keep going, but also how long you can compete, and I don't think our guys stopped competing. Not one bit."

Now, it's about how the Jets respond.

"It's tough, but I will say this: this loss is not going to define who we are and what we're about," Glenn said. "It's not OK, and our guys are going to take it like that. It is not OK, but we have to get ready to move on to next week against another good opponent."

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | Aaron Glenn Encouraged by Green & White's Play Early in Games

Team Looks to Be More 'Opportunistic'

news

Jets Defense Currently Leads NFL in Total Defense Through Week 2

Green & White Have NFL's No. 1 Yardage Ranking, Show Ability to Force Fumbles, Limit Big Plays

news

Jets-Packers Game Recap | Green & White Drop Overtime Battle, 20-17, to Packers

Defense Holds Jordan Love-Led Offense to 199 Yards in Defeat

news

Jets LB Demario Davis: 'We Let One Get Away'

Defensive Captain Says: 'We're Close. We're Close'

news

Jets QB Geno Smith: 'We Didn't Finish'

Throws 1st Pass TD as a Jet Since 2016 in 20-17 OT Loss to Packers

news

Jets List 6 Inactives for Home Opener Against Packers

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Blake Grupe, Kene Nwangwu, Joseph Ossai, D'Angelo Ponds and Trevin Wallace Inactive as Green & White Open MetLife Stadium

news

Jets-Packers Game Preview | 'Momentum Is a Belief'

WR Garrett Wilson Discusses a New Reality; LB Demario Davis Expects a Lively Crowd for the Home Opener

news

How Can the Jets Keep their Momentum Going Against the Packers?

Demario Davis & Jets Defense Tasked with Containing Packers QB Jordan Love

news

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets vs. Packers

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Opener

news

Geno Smith Stays Grounded Ahead of Home Opener vs. Packers

QB Ready to 'Go Out in Front of Our Fans & Put on a Good Show'

news

Notebook | HC Aaron Glenn Explains Why Packers' Jordan Love Will Give the Jets a Challenge

Rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds Is 'Ready to Go' Glenn Says

Advertising