3 Takeaways | HC Aaron Glenn Said Loss to Packers Won't 'Define' the Jets

The Jets fell to the Packers, 20-17, in overtime on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Green Bay came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game in regulation -- it scored a 26-yard field goal to win.
The Green & White are now 1-1 and while analyzing the film from the loss, preparations will begin for their two-game road trip through the NFC North, starting with the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
But first, here's 3 takeaways from Week 2.
Taking Responsibility
There's a desire to learn and improve after a loss across the team and Andrew Beck won't hesitate to admit the Jets' special teams didn't play up to their standard against the Packers.
"I think we let our team down to be completely honest," Beck said postgame. "We gave them good field position when we needed to just pin them and we didn't execute like we know we can and it can absolutely fall on special teams here for us. We're willing to shoulder that because we can get better and we know the level of play that we're capable of and we can get back to that."
Green Bay's returner, Skyy Moore, had 208 yards in punt and kick returns and in the fourth quarter, his 63-yard punt return, set up the Packers' equalizing field goal.
"We gave up a couple returns that weren't characteristic of us as a unit and I don't think we were explosive in the return game like we know we could be," Beck said.
Isaiah Williams muffed a couple of punts, but the Jets didn't surrender possession. Special teams struggled, however, to deliver the offense favorable field position. The Green & White's best starting point from a punt or kick return was their own 34-yard line — five possessions started inside the 20.
Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle) and Kiko Mauigoa (quad), two of the Jets' primary special teams tackling contributors, left the game early with injuries.
"It's easy right now to focus, frankly, to linger on the negative things but that's what film is for, that's what coaches are for, that's what senior leadership is for and I think we're going to do a great job of steering this ship back to where we want it to go," Beck said.
Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 2 game against the Packers.
Cleaning Up Penalties
The yellow flags were flying on Sunday and hurt both teams. The Jets were flagged 13 times costing 156 yards and the Packers had 14 calls totaling 133 yards.
"I was one that had one," said Joe Tippmann, referring to the false start he was penalized for in the third quarter on third down. "Those are plays that you wish you had back, you know, it's just stuff you've got to lock into the moment, make sure you're playing in the moment and that you're fully there."
HC Aaron Glenn said the penalties were one of the things that upset him about the game and one of the "number of things" the Jets will be working to fix.
The Jets were called once for unsportsmanlike conduct and twice for unnecessary roughness including one on Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in overtime.
Even in the heat of the moment as competitive juices run high, Glenn said those penalties "just can't happen."
"We can't let our emotions get the best of us in a situation like that," Glenn said. "Every opportunity we get a chance in that situation to do what's right there to do to win the game, we have to make sure we do. And that was one of the decisions that we didn't make the right decision."
Not the Time to Panic
The Jets have work ahead to fix mistakes and prepare for their next opponent, but they're willing to put in the time and effort.
"It's not panic time," Beck said. "It's time to re-evaluate and refocus and get back to what we know what we can do and win football games and complement each other on offense, defense and special teams."
In the locker room, Beck said veteran captain Demario Davis had a powerful message that resonated with the team about how the loss hasn't "discouraged" him about "where this team can go."
"That's a playoff team right there," Beck said about the Packers. "And we were right there. It was our game to win and we just didn't finish."
Leading up to the regular season, head coach Aaron Glenn worked on building up the Jets' competitive stamina and didn't think there was an issue down the stretch of the game.
"I thought we competed our butts off the whole game. The thing is, that's a really good team," Glenn said postgame. "Competitive stamina is not only fatigue and you keep going, but also how long you can compete, and I don't think our guys stopped competing. Not one bit."
Now, it's about how the Jets respond.
"It's tough, but I will say this: this loss is not going to define who we are and what we're about," Glenn said. "It's not OK, and our guys are going to take it like that. It is not OK, but we have to get ready to move on to next week against another good opponent."