Sun Cruiser Announced as Partner of Jets, Giants & MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium announced a new multi-year partnership with Sun Cruiser, elevating one of the industry's fastest-growing beverage brands to A Proud Partner of MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets, and the New York Giants. The popular ready-to-drink brand will showcase its brand presence through a formalized relationship with year-round marketing and fan engagement initiatives across NFL games, concerts, and world class events.

The partnership builds on Sun Cruiser's growing popularity at the venue and reflects MetLife Stadium's continued commitment to meeting fan trends and evolving tastes.

"Sun Cruiser has been building some impressive momentum with our fans, and we're excited to expand on that organic relationship through this new partnership," said Mark Stefanacci, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. "As the ready-to-drink spirits category continues to grow, Sun Cruiser is an innovative brand that aligns with fan preferences and enhances the overall experience at MetLife Stadium."

Sun Cruiser branding will now be featured throughout MetLife Stadium, with sponsor signage including gate pylons, video board integrations, and daily exposure on highway marquee.

The brand will activate at select Giants and Jets home games with on-site brand ambassadors for various sampling and fan engagement opportunities designed to connect directly with fans.

As part of the partnership, Sun Cruiser will also market and activate at retail to further enhance year-round brand visibility and consumer engagement beyond the stadium.