Stock Report | Improved Defense Gives Jets Reason for Optimism

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com will provide a Stock Report focused on Jets players and themes that are trending after the team's most recent game and ahead of its next matchup.
This week's report features the Jets' defense, particularly the play of the secondary and safeties; the Green & White's penalty issues; and the struggling defense of the Detroit Lions, the Jets' Week 3 opponent.
📈Andre Cisco & the Safeties
Overshadowed by the Jets' 20-17 loss to the Packers in Week 2 has been the play of the Green & White's defense, ranked No. 1 in total team defense through two games, and the play of the safeties who have overcome the loss to injury of captain and All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick 6 snaps into Week 1.
"I think we know our character, which is good," S Andre Cisco said following the loss. "I think we know who we are, and this doesn't feel like it's going to rattle us at all. I think it's just going to continue to raise our level of preparation and our trust in what we're doing."
Thanks to the dominant defense, and an improved offense, the Jets have already run more plays with the lead this season (68) than they did in all of 2025 (66). The unit has allowed the fewest total yards (394) and first downs (27) in the NFL and recorded its first takeaway last week, a fourth quarter fumble recovery by DL Harrison Phillips forced by DL Kingsley Enagbare.
Up front, the Jets have been outstanding. The offseason additions of Enagbare, signed as a free agent; DT T'Vondre Sweat, added in a trade; and rookie edge David Bailey, selected with the second overall pick in April's NFL Draft
Across the league, the Jets are second in rushing defense (263 yards), third in pass-rush win rate, according to ESPN, and sixth in sacks per attempt. Enagbare and Bailey each has 2 sacks and the rookie is the second player in the Next Gen Stats era to record 5 or more pressures in each of his first two career games.
Since the loss of Fitzpatrick, the Jets' secondary has been anchored by Cisco and S Dane Belton. The pair has allowed 4 completions on targets this season for 31 yards, and the middle of the field has become a no-fly zone for opposing quarterbacks. Signal callers have completed 60% of their passes over the middle of the field (18 of 30), the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL this season, according to TruMedia.
In addition, the pass defense has allowed a single completion of 20-plus and three of 15-plus yards, fewest in the NFL in both categories through two contests.
📉 Jets Penalties
Penalties were not a problem for the Jets in Week 1, but yellow flags flew a little too often for HC Aaron Glenn's liking in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.
"There were a lot of things that upset me about this game but the penalties, we were not good there," Glenn said postgame. "… We have a number of things that we have to fix, and those penalties are one that we have to fix."
The Jets were flagged 13 times for 156 yards on Sunday, including 6 penalties in the fourth quarter and overtime, as they were outscored by 13-0 during that span.
"It's unfortunate. I was one person that had one," RG Joe Tippmann said. "Those are plays that you wish you had back. It's just stuff that you have to lock in for the moment and make sure you're playing in the moment."
While penalties ultimately did not cost the Jets the game, they are something Tippmann, who was named a captain before the season, and the rest of the roster plan to correct.
Jets fans packed out MetLife stadium for the team's home opener versus Green Bay in Week 2.
📉 Reeling Detroit Defense
The Detroit Lions (1-1), the Jets' Week 3 opponent, have gotten off to a nightmarish start on defense. They rank last in yards allowed per game and points allowed per game this season and are coming off a 41-31 loss to the Jets all-too-familiar AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.
On Thursday night, the Bills scored a touchdown on their first four possessions and 6 of their first 8 drives. Detroit ranks 30th in red-zone defense after allowing touchdowns on 9 of 10 opponent trips inside the 20-yard line.
Additionally, opponents are converting third downs at a 58.6% clip, the third-highest rate in the NFL, while averaging 147 rushing yards per game against Detroit, the fifth-most in the league.
The Lions' struggles can be attributed, in part, to injuries. Detroit began the season without starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, both of whom are expected to miss Week 3. The Lions also lost S Avonte Maddox for the season after he sustained a foot injury against Buffalo.
Despite the adversity, Lions HC Dan Campbell has continued to show confidence in his unit and defensive coordinator and play caller Kelvin Sheppard.
"I believe in Sheppard. I believe he's an outstanding coach. There's a bump in the road," Campbell said. "I think this staff is outstanding and we have a great group that I believe will get this thing done."