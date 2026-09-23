Stock Report | Improved Defense Gives Jets Reason for Optimism

📈Andre Cisco & the Safeties

Overshadowed by the Jets' 20-17 loss to the Packers in Week 2 has been the play of the Green & White's defense, ranked No. 1 in total team defense through two games, and the play of the safeties who have overcome the loss to injury of captain and All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick 6 snaps into Week 1.

"I think we know our character, which is good," S Andre Cisco said following the loss. "I think we know who we are, and this doesn't feel like it's going to rattle us at all. I think it's just going to continue to raise our level of preparation and our trust in what we're doing."

Thanks to the dominant defense, and an improved offense, the Jets have already run more plays with the lead this season (68) than they did in all of 2025 (66). The unit has allowed the fewest total yards (394) and first downs (27) in the NFL and recorded its first takeaway last week, a fourth quarter fumble recovery by DL Harrison Phillips forced by DL Kingsley Enagbare.

Up front, the Jets have been outstanding. The offseason additions of Enagbare, signed as a free agent; DT T'Vondre Sweat, added in a trade; and rookie edge David Bailey, selected with the second overall pick in April's NFL Draft

Across the league, the Jets are second in rushing defense (263 yards), third in pass-rush win rate, according to ESPN, and sixth in sacks per attempt. Enagbare and Bailey each has 2 sacks and the rookie is the second player in the Next Gen Stats era to record 5 or more pressures in each of his first two career games.

Since the loss of Fitzpatrick, the Jets' secondary has been anchored by Cisco and S Dane Belton. The pair has allowed 4 completions on targets this season for 31 yards, and the middle of the field has become a no-fly zone for opposing quarterbacks. Signal callers have completed 60% of their passes over the middle of the field (18 of 30), the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL this season, according to TruMedia.