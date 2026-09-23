Motor City Reunion: Aaron Glenn Faces Dan Campbell for First Time as Jets Head Coach

But Detroit has struggled on the other side of the ball – its defense ranks 31st in the league and has allowed the most TDs (10) through two weeks. In Week 1, the Lions narrowly beat the Saints 31-30 in overtime after having a 21-0 lead in the third quarter. Against the Bills, the defense allowed 6 TDs and only forced them to punt twice.

The Lions will be without S Avonte Maddox, who sustained a foot injury in Buffalo that requires surgery, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. Two other veteran Detroit secondary pieces, S Kerby Joseph and DB Brian Branch, won't play this week.

WRs Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell will test Detroit's secondary as they are just one of four WR duos in the league to each record 50-plus yards in Weeks 1 & 2. Against Green Bay, Mitchell had a team-leading 63 yards on 6 receptions, and Wilson scored a TD (his first of the season) in the third quarter.