Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Lions - Thursday

New York Jets
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|Kiko Mauigoa
|LB
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|Thumb
|DNP
|DNP
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Finger
|LP
|Joseph Ossai
|Edge
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|David Bailey
|Edge
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Ben Bartch
|G
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|Thomas Harper
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Christian Mahogany
|G
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|Blake Miller
|T
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|Tate Ratledge
|G
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|Ahmed Hassanein
|EDGE
|Illness
|LP
|FP
|Hogan Hatten
|LS
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|Alim McNeill
|DT
|Personal
|DNP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play