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Injury Report

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Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Lions - Wednesday

Edge Joseph Ossai a Limited Participant, TE Mason Taylor DNP

Sep 23, 2026 at 04:00 PM
W3 Injury Report Web 16x9

New York Jets

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Minkah FitzpatrickSGroinDNP
Kiko MauigoaLBQuadDNP
Kene NwangwuRBBackDNP
Mason TaylorTEThumbDNP
Joseph OssaiEdgeFootLP
David BaileyEdgeElbowFP

Detroit Lions

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Ben BartchGFootDNP
Thomas HarperSAnkleDNP
Alim McNeillDTPersonalDNP
Ahmed HassaneinEDGEIllnessLP
Christian MahoganyGHipLP
Blake MillerTKneeLP
Tate RatledgeGElbowLP
Hogan HattenLSWristFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

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