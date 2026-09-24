Jets Notebook | OC Frank Reich: 'We Call a Lot of Deep Shots Every Game'

Getting the Ball to Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson's 14 targets, 11 receptions and 136 yards for 1 TD (last week against the Packers) through two games leads all Jets receivers.

Geno Smith said that he's always looking for No. 5, but he also knows that the opposition knows the same thing.

"I mean Garrett's a guy ... obviously he's a big piece in our offense, and so we want to get him the ball as much as possible," Smith said. "But we also have to do the right thing in terms of reading the defense and taking what they give us.

"Anytime you have a guy like Garrett, you want to get him as many touches as you can, but again, you have to be mindful the defense is aware of that as well. My job is to read the defense and get the ball, distribute the ball to the guys, and overall whoever touches the ball, it goes where it goes. But Garrett's done a great job at staying engaged in the game plan, and he's a guy trying. I look for as much as I can."

Braiden McGregor 'Deserves a Chance to Play'

During his midweek press conference, HC Aaron Glenn complimented third-year edge Braiden McGregor who, the coach said, "deserves a chance to play."

"Mack's been doing a really good job for us," Glenn said. "I mean, especially going from OTAs to training camp and the growth that he's had as far as understanding the edge position and the things that I want out of that position."

At 6-6, 237, McGregor, 25, joined the Green & White in April 2024 when he signed as an undrafted free agent after playing three seasons at Michigan (knee injuries sidelined him his freshman year).

"I feel like I definitely have carved out a role for myself," McGregor said. "One thing I pride myself in is stopping the run, so anytime it's a run, you're not running (to) my side. So I definitely think I got a lot to improve on and continue working, but what they've been teaching us has been working pretty good."

Against Green Bay, McGregor made a couple of tackles, 1 on defense and another on special teams, and was in on 19 (32%) plays on defense and 19 (66%) on special teams. He had 3 tackles in the season opener at Tennessee and took 17 (34%) snaps on defense and an additional 14 (52%) on special teams.

His goal against the Lions?