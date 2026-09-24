David Bailey, Azareye'h Thomas Emerging as Key Pieces of NFL's No. 1 Defense

Although the results of the Jets' first two games of the season have been 50/50 -- a win and a loss -- the defense's strong metrics put the unit No. 1 in total defense in the NFL.

"I think we have a group of guys that want it bad, and I think that's a good recipe for success," DT Harrison Phillips said. "Guys who really love ball, want to succeed and want to celebrate other people's success. I love when you turn on that film and somebody makes a play and everyone else is more hyped than the guy that made the play."

Many have contributed to the defense's fast start -- the aggressive play-calling of HC Aaron Glenn, the play of the defensive backfield and the run-stopping, ball-hawking and quarterback-hunting of the guys on the line of scrimmage. It's been a complete package as the Jets (1-1) prepare for a trip to the Motor City and a Week 3 date with the Detroit Lions (1-1).

"We hone in on the details, and we trust AG," emerging second-year CB Azareye'h Thomas said on Wednesday. "We trust what he's telling us and we trust what we see out there on the field and our preparation. And it's been showing through these two weeks, but it's only two weeks, so we got to be consistent."

Thomas, the Jets' selection in Round 3 (No. 73 overall) out of Florida State in the 2025 NFL Draft, is one of the reasons GM Darren Mougey felt comfortable when he traded Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis late last season, opening the door to Thomas. He rushed through and logged eight straight games he's appeared in (he missed the final four last season) with a pass defensed, the longest active streak in the NFL. Playing aggressively against the Packers last week, Thomas broke up a Jordan Love pass, forcing a punt.