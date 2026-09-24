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David Bailey, Azareye'h Thomas Emerging as Key Pieces of NFL's No. 1 Defense

Leaguewide, Unit Is No. 2 Against the Pass and No. 2 vs. the Run

Sep 24, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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Although the results of the Jets' first two games of the season have been 50/50 -- a win and a loss -- the defense's strong metrics put the unit No. 1 in total defense in the NFL.

"I think we have a group of guys that want it bad, and I think that's a good recipe for success," DT Harrison Phillips said. "Guys who really love ball, want to succeed and want to celebrate other people's success. I love when you turn on that film and somebody makes a play and everyone else is more hyped than the guy that made the play."

Many have contributed to the defense's fast start -- the aggressive play-calling of HC Aaron Glenn, the play of the defensive backfield and the run-stopping, ball-hawking and quarterback-hunting of the guys on the line of scrimmage. It's been a complete package as the Jets (1-1) prepare for a trip to the Motor City and a Week 3 date with the Detroit Lions (1-1).

"We hone in on the details, and we trust AG," emerging second-year CB Azareye'h Thomas said on Wednesday. "We trust what he's telling us and we trust what we see out there on the field and our preparation. And it's been showing through these two weeks, but it's only two weeks, so we got to be consistent."

Thomas, the Jets' selection in Round 3 (No. 73 overall) out of Florida State in the 2025 NFL Draft, is one of the reasons GM Darren Mougey felt comfortable when he traded Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis late last season, opening the door to Thomas. He rushed through and logged eight straight games he's appeared in (he missed the final four last season) with a pass defensed, the longest active streak in the NFL. Playing aggressively against the Packers last week, Thomas broke up a Jordan Love pass, forcing a punt.

"I think we're a very disciplined defense right now," Glenn said. "I think we're a defense that's attacking the football. I think we're a defense that doesn't give up explosive plays, and more than anything, we're just attacking it our way. And when I say that, it doesn't mean you have to blitz on every play. That doesn't mean that you're only attacking ... we're rerouting receivers. We're attacking the pocket. We're attacking the football."

Practice Gallery | Jets Kick Off Week 3 Ahead of Detroit Matchup

The Jets returned to the practice field Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 game against the Lions at Ford Field.

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The solid play in the defensive backfield comes in the absence of injured veteran S Minkah Fitzpatrick. Into the vacuum safeties Andre Cisco and Dane Belton have thrived. They've allowed a mere 4 completions for 31 yards as first Cam Ward and then Love completed 60% of their throws over the middle,  the sixth-lowest in the league, according to TruMedia.

Statistics through Week 2 show the Jets top the league in total defense allowing 197 yards average a game while yielding only 3 TDs so far. The team is No. 2 in passing defense, allowing 131.5 yards per game and No. 2 against the run allowing 65.5 yards a game. Finally, the Jets are second in third-down defense (23.8% conversion).

In addition to the strong play on defense, last week the Jets forced fumbles, recovering one, and sacked Love 3 times, with rookie Edge David Bailey getting his second of his NFL career and Jowon Briggs nabbing his first of the season.

"There's definitely been an emphasis on that [attacking the ballcarrier] throughout the year," Briggs said. "For me, especially last year, one of my coaches made the point 'you're hitting the quarterback, but you're not even being ball aware.' And I just go back to know the vivid one in my head on the goal line. [Against Miami] Tua [Tagovailoa] winds up to throw the ball. I'm in my rush. I'm going from behind, and I'm just thinking about hitting him, getting him down. Right, I hit him. He throws the ball. Still a touchdown."

Phillips, who recovered the fumble against the Packers, said the Jets work on punching the football every day, and it is always a big emphasis for the unit.

"We feel like we can be a feared defense and a feared team," Phillips said. "We're attacking that football whether it's through pass deflection or taking it out of runner's hands, special teams included in that too, we're always trying to attack."

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