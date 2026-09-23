Geno Smith Likes Sound of No Jets TOs, Seeks to Continue Offense's Growth vs. Lions

Glenn, in the days before his return to his former Ford Field home from 2021-24 to play the Lions, said of Smith's early approach: "I think the thing he's doing a good job of is 'I'm going to see it, if it's there, I'm going to take it, if it's not there, I can get it down to one of these skill players and then get explosive plays by catch-and-run opportunities.' "

Detroit could be an opportunity to get that downfield game going. The Lions have yielded 6 passing touchdowns in the first two games, tied for second-most in the league, 6 passes of 25-plus yards, also tied for second, and 33 passing first downs, most in the league.

But as Smith and Glenn know, they also have edge Aidan Hutchinson to apply the pressure and separate Smith from the football if possible and former Jets ballhawk and top-tackling corner D.J. Reed among the weapons in their arsenal. Smith knows another Sunday challenge is in store for the Green & White offense.

He also trusts his defense to keep the Lions' explosive offense under as much control as possible. And he trusts in his offense to continue its upward trajectory.