Jets-Lions Game Preview | Expect a 60-Minute Brawl in Detroit

"Well, he was roommates with a safety at A&M, and at that point Dan had the long hair, long hair," Glenn said. "Man, he was one of those true Y-tight ends that you knew were going to be in a fight every practice. That didn't change even once we played together in Dallas. He was the guy that Bill Parcells used to use to piss somebody off and there were a number of fights in practice because of him."

"It was constant communication when it came to football and then once he started getting these opportunities as far as being a head coach," Glenn said. "He would come in, and I didn't even know he was doing it at that point, I'm assuming he was interviewing, but we were just talking defense. I just thought we were talking philosophy and he told me if he got one - he wanted me to be his coordinator, and I will always remember that. I felt honored for him to be able to come to me and ask me to be his coordinator. And when he got the job, I was the first guy he hired. And it took, I don't know, maybe a week before we hired anybody else, and we just sat in my office, and we talked football, and how we were going to change this program around."